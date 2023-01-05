New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Containerized Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Container Type, By Organization Size, By End-use Industry, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377933/?utm_source=GNW



The global containerized data center market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for containerized data centers owing to its benefits such as easy and rapid deployment, high scalability, portability, and energy efficiency is driving the market growth. In addition, factors such as increasing investment in data centers and the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing are the factors expected to attribute to the market growth during the forecast period.



The use of digital solutions amid COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of technologies including containerization, microservices, cloud computing, blockchain and APIs in sectors such as healthcare and BFSI.Therefore, these industries are anticipated to present numerous opportunities for the growth of containerized data centers in the coming years.



In June 2022, Altron A.S. announced that Prague-based multidisciplinary Hospital, Na Homolce hospital has acquired its mobile DC container data center, which provides the best backup system solution for IT infrastructure operations in different conditions.



Containerized Data Center Market Report Highlights

• By container type, the 40 feet container segment accounted for the major revenue share of 50.6% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Presence of 40-feet containerized data center providers such as IBM, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. across the globe attributed to the market growth

• The customized container segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 30.2%during the forecast period. Growing demand for containerized data centers with multiple container sizes & shapes is boosting the segment growth

• In terms of organization size, the large size organizations segment dominated the market and captured the largest revenue share of 62.8%in 2021. Many large size organizations are adopting containerized data centers to distribute their data center assets to geographies with lower cooling and power costs and to offer computing resources to support local populations

• The small & medium sized organizations segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 25.9%during the forecast period. Increasing demand for collocation data center services by small & medium-sized businesses to avoid incurring high upfront expenses for building and running data centers is driving the segment growth

• In terms of the end-use industry, the IT & telecommunications segment accounted for the major revenue share of 30.1%in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the estimated timeframe. The rapidly growing IT and telecommunications industry across the globe is creating more demand for the containerized data centers

• The healthcare segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period. With the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart devices, the demand for containerized data centers is expected to increase in the healthcare industry

• North America held the largest market share of 33.8%in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The increasing number of data centers that are located at the edge of the network is the major driving factor behind the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for hyper-converged and hyper scale infrastructure, along with the rising number of internet subscribers is boosting the market growth

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in investments in the IT sector and rapid growth of end-use industries

