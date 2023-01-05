Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech platform leading insurers depend on for actionable property intelligence and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Plnar. Plnar’s AI-powered software automatically generates accurately measured 3D models of interior spaces in addition to automatically identifying materials and contents from smartphone photos. The partnership with Betterview will boost efficiency throughout the policy lifecycle, particularly during claims.



The Plnar solution was built in response to P&C insurers need for a way to obtain an immediate, thorough view of property interiors following a loss. “Although our software features a lot of complex and proprietary technology, its real virtue is its simplicity,” says Andy Greff, chief executive officer at Plnar. “If your policyholders can take a picture with their phone, they can use Plnar. This is a huge advantage for claims adjusters especially, who can get a high-quality picture of interior damage through our app before physical inspection teams are able to access the property. Plnar not only expedites the claims process, but allows policyholders to feel more involved, making the entire process more painless.” Plnar provides accurate measurement and floor plans through its virtual inspection solution which can then be integrated with other tools such as Xactimate, CoreLogic, and Guidewire; as well as a recent integration with Hi Marley.

Because of the new partnership, Betterview users can now view insights from both companies in a single interface, granting them a holistic view of real property condition. “Plnar is a great partner because they perfectly complement our own platform,” says David Lyman, co-founder and chief executive officer at Betterview. “Whereas Betterview gives a comprehensive view of exterior property condition and overall risk, Plnar provides a view of interior property condition. Together, the two products are a huge boost to efficiency, especially at time of claims.”

Plnar is the latest company added to PartnerHub, the third-party property data marketplace within the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform. Platform users can access Plnar imagery directly within the Betterview user interface, empowering them to speed claims and improve communication with their insured.

About Betterview:

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About Plnar

Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling virtual inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate accurate 3D models of interior spaces as well as identifying damages, materials and contents automatically from digital photos. Plnar streamlines the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai

