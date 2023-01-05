HCSS Announces UGM 2023 - Take Control!

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces its User's Group Meeting (UGM) 2023 will be held Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 21-23, 2023. The annual UGM is a chance for HCSS customers to learn best practices, learn about new software features and how to use them, gain insight into industry trends, and network with others in the construction industry. The event theme is Take Control, and registration is now open here.

"Typically, over 2000 HCSS users attend the meeting and find value in learning about new software and features, networking with peers, and uncovering industry trends," says Steve McGough, CEO of HCSS. "This year, we offer over 200 classes for attendees to choose from, up from 140 last year. These classes offer fast-track growth for many roles and levels in any construction business and help users get the most out of their existing software investments."

The 200 unique classes come under a variety of themes about taking control, including:

Take control of risk and compliance - HCSS Safety, collaboration with subcontractors, revision control, security vs. compliance vs. privacy, and more.

- HCSS Safety, collaboration with subcontractors, revision control, security vs. compliance vs. privacy, and more. Take control of ALL your HCSS products - Integration amongst HCSS software, new HeavyBid features from the last two years, managing user profiles in HCSS credentials, smart form setup, and more.

- Integration amongst HCSS software, new HeavyBid features from the last two years, managing user profiles in HCSS credentials, smart form setup, and more. Take control of managing projects - HeavyJob reporting, price more efficiently, tracking time and materials, fine-tuning your bid strategy to maximize profit, using note indexes/tags to track rework, and more.

- HeavyJob reporting, price more efficiently, tracking time and materials, fine-tuning your bid strategy to maximize profit, using note indexes/tags to track rework, and more. Take control of the little things - Mini-sessions on various HCSS software.

Mini-sessions on various HCSS software. Take control of equipment costs - Telematics, tracking and reporting on owned and rented equipment in HeavyJob, Equipment360, Dispatcher, and more.

Telematics, tracking and reporting on owned and rented equipment in HeavyJob, Equipment360, Dispatcher, and more. Take control of UGM - Benefits and challenges of implementing multiple products, women in construction, HeavyBid menu, when to consider reimplementation, building a training curriculum, change management, and more.

Benefits and challenges of implementing multiple products, women in construction, HeavyBid menu, when to consider reimplementation, building a training curriculum, change management, and more. Take control of your company - Using APIs, running a business with constrained resources, creating new workflows with Forms, what to know about your first joint venture, how to market your safety program, DOT/Owner requirements & compliance, and more.

Using APIs, running a business with constrained resources, creating new workflows with Forms, what to know about your first joint venture, how to market your safety program, DOT/Owner requirements & compliance, and more. Take control of reports and data analysis - A case study on how Austin Industries derives insight from their HCSS data, data visualization, cloud hosting with HCSS, getting the correct data from the field, and more.

A case study on how Austin Industries derives insight from their HCSS data, data visualization, cloud hosting with HCSS, getting the correct data from the field, and more. Take control of integrations - HeavyJob export to payroll, dispatcher integration, next steps after finishing an estimate, stop manually moving data between spreadsheets, OEM deep dive, HCSS APIs, talking to ERPs with HCSS Azure Integration Platform, and more.

HeavyJob export to payroll, dispatcher integration, next steps after finishing an estimate, stop manually moving data between spreadsheets, OEM deep dive, HCSS APIs, talking to ERPs with HCSS Azure Integration Platform, and more. Take control of the future - Future-proof your prospective work pipeline, estimating strategies to account for inflationary prices, eight significant threats to your company's future you may not be thinking about, market positioning 101, reduce material ordering and trucking costs with calculators, automation in construction, and more.

A complete list of classes can be found here. Classes are offered in a lecture format, as a workshop, or in discussions and round tables. At Town Hall meetings, users will help discuss the direction of HCSS products and vote on new features.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

