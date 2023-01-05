SHEA HOMES REVEALS THE FOUNDRY GRAND OPENING SET FOR NEXT SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th

REDONDO BEACH, CA, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An eagerly awaited enclave of modern townhomes is arriving to Redondo Beach next weekend as The Foundry makes its Grand Opening debut next Saturday, January 14th. A unique coastal community of 36 three-story residences, The Foundry is situated in one of the South Bay’s most popular areas – just 2 ½ miles from the scenic shorelines of Redondo and Hermosa Beaches. Home seekers are invited to The Foundry’s Grand Opening next Saturday for an opportunity to tour its collection of professionally designed model homes and take in the views from the rooftop decks, a signature feature of every home.

“Location and lifestyle. That’s what today’s buyers crave most,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “And life at The Foundry truly offers it all: access to ocean breezes and beach town vibes, plus upscale shopping, entertainment, and oceanfront dining – all at your fingertips.”

The Foundry’s beautifully flowing floorplans range from approximately 1,871 to 2,251 square feet, with two to four spacious bedrooms and up to three baths. Thoughtful flex rooms and lofts create seamless spaces for home offices or workout areas and attached two-car garages offer added convenience and extra storage. Private rooftop decks come standard with every residence, a unique perk that sets The Foundry apart. “Homeshoppers will discover The Foundry is the place to enjoy California living at its finest,” added Ellerman. Base pricing is anticipated to start from the Low $1 Millions.

In addition to the local beaches and attractions, The Foundry is located just a half mile from the historic Columbia Park, a 52-acre recreational space, six miles from renowned Rancho Palos Verdes, and 19 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

For more information, including construction updates and the latest grand opening information, join the Interest List at www.SheaHomes.com or call our Online Sales Representatives at 866.OWN.SHEA. To stay in the know on the latest updates, text FOUNDRY TO 52799.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

