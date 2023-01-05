Global Stalkerware Market is Expected to Reach a Worth of US$ 128.8 Mn in 2023 and is Likely to Progress at a Revenue of US$ 279.2 Mn at a CAGR of 6.2% by year 2033-end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stalkerware market is poised to develop at a 6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to be worth US$ 128.8 million in 2023 and US$ 279.2 million by 2033. Previously, the industry was expanding, with a market size of US$ 112.5 Mn in 2021.



The market for stalkerware is predicted to rise significantly as a result of an increase in the number of organizations and the danger of cyberattacks. Malware, phishing, ransomware, Trojans, and other cutting-edge cyberattacks generated by hackers generate enormous market demand. Furthermore, the increasing use of smartphones and the need to safeguard cyberspace from major threats encourage the adoption of stalkerware.

Key Trends in the Stalkerware Market

During the day, as almost everyone works from home, advanced anti-virus solutions have become critical for supporting live streaming, e-learning, and other online activities. In addition, the continual benefits of antiviral technology in increasing Wi-Fi coverage satisfy the increased need for internet connectivity throughout the home fuel industry expansion. This scenario is expected to improve the market’s growth rate throughout the course of the forecast year.

The stalkerware market is seeing a growth in the adoption of cloud-based antivirus. Cloud-based antivirus, which offloads the operation to a cloud-based server, is an alternative to slowing down the computer with an antivirus suite. Cloud antiviral protects PCs, laptops, and mobile devices by providing behavioral-based screening and updating anti-malware capable of saving data.

Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the largest CAGR. The increased usage of mobile device applications and platforms in APAC countries is related to the region's growth. Many countries, including China, India, and others, are expanding infrastructure spending to spur economic growth for the stalkerware market.

North America's dominance in the global market for stalkerware is expanding as a result of reasons such as ageing infrastructure and an increase in the number of research and development activities.

Key Takeaways

Android/iOS segment by platform to have a market share of 55% and a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Throughout the projection period, the artists/individuals’ end user segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a market share for stalkerware of 64%.

The windows platform segment is expected to achieve a market share of 20% and a CAGR of 2.3% throughout the forecasting period.

Along with a CAGR of 5% during the projection period, the enterprise end users’ category is anticipated to reach a market share for stalkerware of 26%.

The Mac platform sector is estimated to have a 25% market share and a CAGR of 3.5% over the projection period.

Educational end users are predicted to achieve a market share of 10% while experiencing a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the projection period.

North American market for stalkerware to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% and grab a market share of 30% between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, Latin American market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% and take home a 4.5% market share.

From 2023 to 2033, South Asia & Pacific may open up at a CAGR of 8.5% and acquire 18.30% of the market.

Between 2023 and 2033, European market will expand at a 5.2% CAGR, capturing a 16.3% market share.

East Asian market may boost at a CAGR of 6.2% and contribute for 24.5% of the market from 2023 to 2033.



Scenario of Competition

The companies in the stalkerware market are investing a lot of money in these sectors in order to develop new technologies and expand their market share. These firms are partnering with domestic players in order to grow their business and market share in regional markets.

Tthe top players in the market for stalkerware are FireEye, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Sophos Ltd., Broadcom, AO Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet, Inc. and others.

Recent Development

A high-security firewall and real-time scanning are both features of the stalkerware program that FireEye has published. The need for stalkerware services grows as a result.

As part of its threat grid project, Cisco has launched its safe malware analytics service, which provides prioritized threats and edge-to-endpoint integration, helping to increase sales of stalkerware solutions.

The yearly Threat Landscape Report from Avast was released in January 2019. In-depth coverage of the main security risks that clients may encounter in 2019 is provided in this study. The threats are gathered and compiled by the Avast Threats Labs Team.



Key Segments

By Platform:

Android/iOS

Windows

Mac



By End User:

Personal Users

Enterprise Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2018-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2023-2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast 2023-2033, By Platform

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Platform, 2018-2022

