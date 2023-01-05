Medical - Social Working Services Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 14.21 Trillion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis

AUSTIN, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Medical - Social Working Services Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. By following several steps of collecting and analyzing market data, this finest market research report is structured by expert team. This Medical-Social Working Services Market report highlights key market dynamics of the sector and encompasses historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the Medical-Social Working Services report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical-social working services market is expected to reach USD 14.21 trillion by 2030, which is USD 7.4 trillion in 2022, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Social workers are associated with improving the overall well-being of individuals, particularly the most susceptible populations. Medical social workers provide frontline services to patients and their families to help relieve the economic, social, and psychological difficulties that is associated with severe health conditions. Several medical social workers frequently offer major programs to support healthier habits, decrease infections, and overcome barriers to entry.

The increasing volume of patients suffering from several cardiovascular disorders and cancer, and the changing lifestyle of the people along with growing sedentary jobs are some of the primary factors that is likely to boost the market's growth. Several research organizations are anticipated to invest more time and money to improve the patient condition, eventually increasing market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical - Social Working Services market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Medical - Social Working Services market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical-social working services market are:

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (U.S.)

DaVita Inc (U.S.)

Universal Health Services, Inc (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.)

Envision Healthcare (U.S.)

Johns Hopkins University (U.S.)

Knight Health Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

Genesis HealthCare (U.S.)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (U.K.)

Amedisys. (U.S.)

RadNet, Inc (U.S.)

Magellan Health, Inc (U.S.)

Trinity Health (U.S.)

TH Medical (U.S.)

Sutter Health (U.S.)

Providence (U.S.)

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (U.S.)

Feeding America West Michigan (U.S.)

Opportunities

Growing Cases of Autism and their Associated Treatments

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is on the rise with each passing decade. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, 1 in 59 children are identified with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the U.S. Numerous studies show that early diagnosis and intervention can lead to major improved outcomes. With regard to this, several autism research organizations are likely to invest more money and time for the betterment of this medical condition. training social service employees for autism child care counselors, the number of therapists and psychologists will surge and they are projected to serve more individuals and ultimately generate more revenues. Thus, it will enhance market growth.

Increasing Elderly Population

The rising elderly population is expected to demand more of these services, which will boost the market growth. 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over by the end of 2030. The proportion of the population aged 60 years and over will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. The world’s population of people aged 60 years and above will double by 2050. Thus, this increasing geriatric population is expected to boost the growth of the market

Key Market Segments Covered in Medical - Social Working Services Industry Research

By Service Type

Patient Intake Screening

Patient Counselling and Education

Discharge Planning

Patient Advocacy

By Type of Expenditure

Public

Private

By Application

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Assisted Care Facilities

Residential Treatment Centers

By End-User

Female

Male

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Child Care Centers

Child daycare centers are adopting technologies to enable parents to stay connected with their children. Several daycare centers are using different apps to video stream classroom activities and send pictures and videos of children to their parents. This technology allows parents to observe their child at the care center by seeing videos and pictures of kids at child daycare centers. For instance, Trust Child Care Centers collaborated with Parent Care Network in Canada to provide videos to parents to help them observe their child's activities at the daycare center. Eleyo, OnCare, Bloomz, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the major companies providing childcare software, technologies and applications that care, and service providers, utilize. Thus, this boosts market growth.

Medical - Social Working Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the medical-social working services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical-social working services because of the increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders along with frequency of geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the incidence of various social worker that is available in the region.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Medical - Social Working Services market is depicted by this report.

The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Medical - Social Working Services market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

