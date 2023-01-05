English French

Nanterre, 5 January 2023

VINCI Energies acquires Otera AS in Norway

A major player in energy and transportation infrastructure services in Norway

More than 600 employees and annual revenue of about €150 million

Strengthening VINCI Energies in Norway





VINCI Energies is acquiring the Norwegian company Otera AS and its subsidiaries from Roadworks AS and Å Energi AS.

With its recognised know-how in high and low voltage, automation and control systems, Otera AS is particularly involved in the design, installation and maintenance of the electricity grids, roads and tunnels.

This transaction will enable VINCI Energies to strengthen and expand its offer and expertise in Norway through its Omexom brand, with ownership of one of the leading companies in the sector. VINCI Energies will thus employ more than 1,100 employees in the country for an annual revenue of about €250 million, and will contribute to the acceleration of the national energy transition.

