DEADLINE ALERT for SI, FXLV, AFRM, and SGLY: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)

Class Period: November 9, 2021 – November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) that Silvergate’s customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)

Class Period: July 13, 2021 – December 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was unsustainable.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – December 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Affirm’s BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Jie’s true educational background, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, CCC, which failed after reporting massive losses; (2) material related party transactions with SOS and Rich Trading; (3) Director John Levy’s prior tenure from January 2013 through December 2016 as a director of CCC which failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and ultimately was subject to a United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

