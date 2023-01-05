Ipsos reinforces its leadership team with two new appointments to the Executive Committee

Paris, 5 January 2023 – As part of our focus on best people and best technology in our 2025 Growth Plan, Ipsos is pleased to announce two key appointments to our global Executive Committee: Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.

Leading our global people strategy Valerie Vezinhet, Ipsos’ new Chief People Officer will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence.

Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to the set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.

The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency.

A graduate from ESSEC, Michel joins Ipsos with a 23-year long experience in the Insights industry. For the past 17 years, he led Dynata’s international expansion as Managing Director International, as well as other activities in the areas of Operations, Product, and Innovation. Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients”.

