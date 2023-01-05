Mortgage Rates Inch Up

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.48 percent.



“Mortgage application activity sunk to a quarter century low this week as high mortgage rates continue to weaken the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While mortgage market activity has significantly shrunk over the last year, inflationary pressures are easing and should lead to lower mortgage rates in 2023.”

Khater continued, “Homebuyers are waiting for rates to decrease more significantly, and when they do, a strong job market and a large demographic tailwind of Millennial renters will provide support to the purchase market. Moreover, if rates continue to decline, borrowers who purchased in the last year will have opportunities to refinance into lower rates.”

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.48 percent as of January 5, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.42 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.22 percent.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.73 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.68 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.43 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

