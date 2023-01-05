Finnish English

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 January 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 January 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 5 January 2023 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 1,450 Average price/share, EUR 3.6347 Total cost, EUR 5,270.32



The company holds a total of 28,093 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 January 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.



On behalf of Ilkka Oyj



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com





