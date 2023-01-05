Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 January 2023

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 January 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 January 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date5 January 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,450
Average price/share, EUR3.6347
Total cost, EUR5,270.32  


The company holds a total of 28,093 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 January 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

