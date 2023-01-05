VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: December 31, 2022

Declaration of shares and voting rights
December 31, 2022
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: January 5, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

 

 

 138,367,482

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		160,954,396Exercise of 12,500 BSA equity warrant

 

Double voting rights granted on 9,775 ordinary shares

 

Buyback of 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each		December 1st, 8 & 10, 2022
  

December 7, 9, 16 & 23, 2022

 

December 27, 2022 i
160,809,560

i Management Board decisions of November 28, 2022. Clearance and settlement on December 27, 2022.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

