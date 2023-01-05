Kia Canada ends 2022 on a high note with best December sales in company history

Brand celebrates two consecutive months of record-breaking sales at the end of 2022 with a total of 6,469 units sold in November and 5,466 units sold in December

Top sellers include the very popular Seltos, Forte and Sportage

Certified Pre-Owned sales were their historical best in November and December



TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of a best-ever November, Kia Canada is closing out 2022 with another best-ever month of sales in December with 5,466 units delivered, a 67.4% increase over December 2021. Seltos led the highest sales at 1,286 units, followed by Forte at 1,164 units and the all-new Sportage at 631 units. The Seltos remains as the top-selling model for its second year running with 16,165 vehicles sold, up 11.9% over 2021.

Certified pre-owned sales continue to be strong with 856 units sold in November 2022, nearly doubling the previous record of 478 set in November 2020 and another record setting month with 663 units sold in December 2022.

“Closing out the year with two consecutive record sales months in what continues to be a challenging time for the industry is remarkable,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “We look forward to kicking off a brand-new year and working closely with our Dealers to bring innovative and inspiring products to Canadians.”

Consumers can see Kia Canada’s latest products, such as the all-new, completely redesigned 2023 Niro that will make its Canadian debut at the Montreal International Auto Show January 20-29 and the Toronto International Auto Show February 17-26, 2023.

For more information about Kia’s lineup, visit www.kia.ca.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.