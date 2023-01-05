Seasoned Marketing Executive, Dawn Bradshaw, to Drive Revenue Growth for Chief Outsiders’ Clients

DENVER, CO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawn Bradshaw, a seasoned, results-focused senior-level marketing leader will now leverage her 30 years’ experience to drive client lead and revenue growth for Chief Outsiders as a Fractional CMO. Bradshaw recently joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Dawn translates business goals into marketing strategies,” said Sharon Spooler, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “She also builds and scales high-performing teams and initiatives to turn around businesses and drive growth.”

With 30 years corporate and agency marketing experience, Bradshaw develops successful go-to-market strategies, demands best-in-class creative, and builds integrated campaigns that deliver results for clients. An award-winning change agent, she leads businesses though digital transformation, post M&A integration, and building marketing strategies, disciplines, and teams from the ground up. She excels in transforming marketing operations to drive cost-savings and omni-channel optimization to drive ROI. With deep full-spectrum marketing experience, Bradshaw cultivates customer and market insights, develops successful marketing strategies to position products and solutions, and builds powerful brand stories and customer experiences that deliver.

Impressive Financial Services Marketing Experience

At Chief Outsiders, Bradshaw works with mid-market financial services and education companies to mature marketing disciplines, transforming them into lead generation engines. To illustrate, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Chief Marketing Officer at digital mortgage lender, Wintrust Financial, she drove a volume increase of $2.2 billion by transforming marketing strategies and the team to support business goals and growth.

With deep full-spectrum marketing know-how, Bradshaw excels in transforming marketing operations to drive cost-savings. As Vice President of Marketing at First American Title, she reduced the marketing spend $3 million by leading post M&A integration, bringing together multiple siloed marketing groups, consolidating MarTech stacks, and restructuring as a shared services cross-functional team.

Other Executive Marketing Experience

Bradshaw’s executive marketing experience also includes ten years at Adtalem Global Education where she served in positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Brand Strategy, Content & Digital Marketing. While there, she offset $3.3 million in costs by implementing a marketing operations solution to support the needs of 95 national campuses and drove 10% growth, relaunching the brand, leading a turn-around for the business.

Prior to that role, she served as Founder and Managing Director of Cadence Communications & Consulting and Professor of Marketing & Graphic Arts at The Art Institutes. Bradshaw earned a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, an LDIOE (Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion for Organizational Excellence) Certificate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and is pursuing an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Naperville, Illinois.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,500 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

