Fort Myers HIV Treatment Clinic Welcomes Dr. John-Paul Bettencourt as New Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer

The McGregor Clinic, an HIV treatment clinic in Fort Myers, FL, has recently welcomed John-Paul Bettencourt, D.O., M.P.H., M.B.A., AAHIVS, as their new Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer. The clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that offers HIV testing, HIV primary care services, and more. Their comprehensive health services include: same day appointments; preventive care; wellness screenings; immunizations; after hours on call access; late clinic hours; case management services; self-management support; rapid HIV testing; counseling services; and onsite lab.

Dr. Bettencourt earned his BA degree at the University of Vermont, his Master of Public Health at A.T. Still University, an MBA at Western Governors’ University, and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the University of New England. He is board-certified in Family Medicine and in Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment. He is also certified as an HIV Specialist by the American Academy of HIV Medicine. He finished his residency training and internship at Peconic Bay Medical Center in New York. And during the last seven years, he has practiced medicine at Fenway Community Health Center (Fenway Health) and Beth-Israel Lahey Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. He was also appointed as a Clinical Instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Before going to medical school, Dr. Bettencourt had served as an Emergency Management Specialist with Vermont Emergency Management, and as the Municipal Emergency Management Director for the town of Charlotte in Vermont. Furthermore, he had served as a volunteer advanced Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for more than 10 years and was an EMT instructor at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He has a lot of experience, including conducting HIV research in Umtata, South Africa, providing primary care to the LGBTQ people, and practicing HIV and transgender medicine.

The McGregor Clinic is a private, non-profit HIV treatment clinic with the goal of providing an integrated and holistic approach to patient and community care. While previously, clinic services were only HIV/AIDS primary care and an onsite laboratory, at the present time, they have substantially expanded their capacity to offer care and Ryan White and PAC case management confidential HIV counseling, participation in clinical drug trials, patient and community education, a clothes closet, and a food pantry. They also take pride in providing culturally competent services, and their staff includes bilingual personnel in English, Haitian Creole, and Spanish. Those who want to get more information about the HIV clinic can view the clinics Facebook page.

Tom Hammond, CEO of The McGregor Clinic, says, “We are excited to welcome Dr. John-Paul Bettencourt as our new Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer. With his knowledge and expertise and his wide breadth of experience regarding HIV care and research, he is the one we have been looking for to serve as Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director. We are looking forward to working closely with him for many years to come.”

Dr. Bettencourt believes that his passion for medicine started when he earned his First Aid merit badge when he was a Boy Scout. He realized how exciting it was to help save someone’s life by simply applying a bandage on a wound. It was revolutionary idea to him as a young scout.

Founded in 1999, The McGregor Clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides evidence-based primary medical care for HIV/AIDS. They are committed to putting their clients first and to provide holistic care to each individual. Their laboratory services, case management services, medical staff, and a food pantry and clothes closet are all under one roof so that patients can see their doctor, receive their prescriptions, talk with their case manager, and leave with food and clothing for themselves and family, all during the same visit. They also provide case management, and prevention and outreach services.

Those who are interested in HIV/AIDS treatment services can check out The McGregor Clinic website or contact them on the phone or through email. Their office at Fort Myers is located at 3487 Broadway Avenue, Fort Myers Florida 33901 and is open from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Thursday; and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays.

