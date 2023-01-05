NTS ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting 5 January 2023

English Norwegian

Rørvik, 5 January 2023

NTS ASA has today held an extraordinary general meeting.

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR SalMar

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya, InnovaNor in Senja and Vikenco in Aukra. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean. SalMar also owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about SalMar.

