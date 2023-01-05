Foley Mansfield Announces Partners Joe Rejano of Chicago and Timothy Ferguson of Miami Chosen as Office Managing Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foley Mansfield, a national law firm with 14 offices across the U.S., is pleased to announce that Partner Joseph Rejano has been chosen as the Office Managing Partner in Chicago and Timothy Ferguson has been tapped to serve as the Office Managing Partner in Miami.



“Tim and Joe are both highly accomplished attorneys with the skills and mindset necessary to successfully lead an office,” said Kyle Mansfield, Managing Partner of Foley Mansfield. “After 15 years with our firm, Joe has a deep understanding of our operations. Given his proclivity for innovation, we cannot wait to see how our Chicago office evolves under his guidance.”

Joe Rejano, who assumed the Chicago Office Managing Partner reins from Bob Brummond on January 1, has practiced in the areas of commercial litigation, product liability, and toxic tort and mass tort litigation for nearly 20 years. With a background in mathematics and programming, Rejano is passionate about developing models to innovate the legal industry, particularly in the litigation management, alternative fee structure, and diversity spaces. He serves as an active member of the firm’s Diversity Committee. Rejano earned his dual J.D. and M.B.A. from University of Detroit’s Mercy School of Law (2001).

“Tim has repeatedly proven his capacity for leadership, between heading the firmwide cannabis practice, leading our toxic tort and products liability team in Miami, and holding various leadership positions in community organizations. We are confident that our team in Miami will continue on in a seamless fashion with Tim at the helm,” said Mansfield.

Tim Ferguson leads the toxic tort and products liability team in Miami and has more than 20 years of litigation experience defending toxic exposure claims and construction defect matters. He has successfully defended various liability claims for some of the world’s largest product, equipment, and chemical manufacturers through trial. Ferguson was tapped to lead the Miami office following the retirement of Kevin O’Conner in late 2022. He has served as a member of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and has also served as treasurer of the Asian Pacific Bar Association of South Florida for more than five years. Ferguson holds a J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law (1997).

About Foley Mansfield

Foley Mansfield is a national law firm with more than 100 attorneys in 14 offices across the country. Through exemplary service and legal prowess both in and out of the courtroom, we have become known as one of the nation's leading firms providing legal expertise, creative solutions and extensive trial experience across multiple jurisdictions. We successfully represent clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to small businesses and their owners. Our Firm is committed to delivering results-oriented cost-effective legal solutions, and we put our clients first by offering a value-based business model that is focused of meeting their individual needs.

Contact:

Erika Tucker

Foley & Mansfield

213-283-2174

etucker@foleymansfield.com

Madeleine Wiedmeyer

Foley Mansfield

248-721-8156

mwiedmeyer@foleymansfield.com