Increasing Cases of Chronic Disorders and High Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries Driving Sales of Tracheal Stents: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that the global tracheal stents market is valued at US$ 126 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 272 million by the end of 2033.



Stents used to stabilize a surgical reconstruction of the larynx or trachea or to avoid lumen collapse are known as laryngeal and tracheal stents. Once the cricoid plate has been split anteriorly or posteriorly, with or without the implantation of cartilage, a stent can be employed to support it to maintain the complexity in an enlarged configuration during the healing process. For two to six weeks, stenting is typically used to stabilize the laryngeal structure.

One of the main factors driving the market revenue is the rising preference for minimally-invasive surgeries and the expanding use of endoscopic therapies. The development of innovative non-vascular stents is being fueled by growing public and private investments in research and development, which is encouraging their use for airway stenting. Furthermore, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure across the globe are resulting in the development of modern, well-equipped healthcare facilities, which is further enhancing the tracheal stents market growth.

North America and Europe are currently dominating the sales of tracheal stents due to the presence of key market players in these regions, growing senior population, rising cases of respiratory-related disorders, and the presence of advanced healthcare facilities. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period (2023-2033).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for tracheal stents is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023-2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12% during the projected period.

Sales of metal stents are expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for plastic stents is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the next 10 years.

“Rapidly growing prevalence of lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is augmenting the sales growth of tracheal stents,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Tracheal Stents Industry Research

By Material :

Metal

Plastic

Silicone



By Patient :

Adults

Pediatrics

By End User :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Winning Strategy

Tracheal stent sales and market share are currently dominated by some of the leading companies. Smaller and mid-sized firms, on the other hand, are growing their market share by introducing new products at affordable prices by adopting new technologies. To grow their businesses and enter new markets, market participants for tracheal stents frequently use mergers and collaborations.

In February 2020, BIOTRONIK got CE Mark clearance for its Orsiro Mission drug-eluting stent or DES system. Comparing this technique to other types of modern stents now utilised in healthcare facilities, it claims to have a greater deliverability rate.



Key Companies Profiled

Bess Aktiengesellschaft (Bess AG)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group

E. Benson Hood Laboratories, Inc.

Efer Endoscopy

Endo-Flex GmbH

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

Novatech SA

Standard Sci. Tech, Inc.

Stening SRL

Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tracheal stents market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (metal, plastic, silicone), patient (adults, pediatrics), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

