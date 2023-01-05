Toll Brothers Northeast Florida Community Releases Final Homes

Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to buy a new home at its Edison at eTown community. Only a few homes remain in this popular luxury community located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Edison by Toll Brothers is a gated community located within the award-winning master-planned community of eTown, offering one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,500 to over 4,300 square feet of luxury living. Three collections of homes are available, featuring warm, modern styling, with pricing from the low $600,000s.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available for a new home delivery in 2023. One of the last remaining Toll Brothers homes available in the Ambassador Collection at Edison is the Captiva Elite Transitional. This 3,408-square-foot home is a two-story design featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The home offers a first-floor primary bedroom suite plus an open-concept gourmet kitchen that flows into the great room and dining room, making this floor plan ideal for entertaining family and friends. This home also features an expanded covered lanai for seamless indoor-outdoor living, and includes expansive backyard views of the preservation area located directly behind the home.

“Residents of Edison enjoy this modern community’s exclusivity and natural character,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “We invite buyers to explore our final homes, representing the last chance to buy a new home in this popular community.”

Toll Brothers homeowners in Edison will enjoy access to Recharge, eTown’s amenity center which includes a resort-style pool with zero entry and an adjoining three-lane lap pool, a high-tech fitness center, an outdoor yoga lawn, a shaded rooftop patio, a kid’s playground, a dog park, and event lawn with gathering spaces.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers "New Year New Home" Sales Event is going on now, offering home buyers limited-time incentives on select homes. Home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers sales consultant for details.

Toll Brothers sales centers are open daily. For more information on the final opportunities and quick move-in homes in Edison visit EdisonByTollBrothers.com or call 844-871-7466.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments