Liberty Reminds Business Owners That Cash Flow Help is on Hand

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report from accounting platform Xero shows Australian, New Zealand and U.K. small businesses experience negative cash flow for about four months of the year.

The finding comes from an analysis of aggregated accounting data, which displays just how often small business spending exceeds revenues in each month.

In 2023, the trend of tight cash budgets is expected to continue for many businesses. But with a more strategic approach to cash flow management and the support of business loans, they can be well-equipped to tackle their growth plans.

According to Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, with help from specialist lenders such as Liberty, Australian businesses have greater opportunities to manage their cash flow cycle and achieve their goals.

"Businesses can experience cash flow issues because several expenses can be due around the same time of year," Ms Jenkinson said.

"Some businesses can be caught out when bills arise during quiet seasons or tax payment time - but there are solutions out there regardless of business size or industry."

Having worked with businesses for more than 25 years, helping business owners find the right solution for their needs is a critical part of Liberty's service offering.

From secured and non-mortgage backed business loans to line of credit solutions, Liberty has options to help keep businesses moving forward.

"At Liberty, our goal is to help customers secure the funding they need to see their business prosper," said Ms Jenkinson.

By taking a more personalised approach to the business loan assessment process, Liberty can tailor solutions to suit the unique circumstances of each business.

And as businesses begin feeling the impact of rate changes and cost of living growth, Liberty encourages owners to proactively explore free-thinking fixes to ease cash flow concerns.

"We draw upon a wealth of market knowledge to deliver business lending solutions, based on a solid understanding of you and your business needs," said Ms Jenkinson.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact Information:

Kate Jenkinson

Head of Communications, Liberty Financial

mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

+61 3 8635 8888



Related Images











Image 1: Liberty - Business Loans





Liberty - Business Loans









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment