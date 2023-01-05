Duck Creek Technologies Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Subscription revenue increased to $43.8 million, up 23% year-over-year

SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (“SaaS ARR”) increased to $180.6 million, up 24% year-over-year

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent SaaS solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2022.

“Duck Creek started fiscal 2023 strong, highlighted by nine SaaS wins for a variety of core and strategic insurance solutions with new and existing carrier customers of all sizes. We believe customer interest in core systems modernization will continue to be a top investment priority in the P&C industry and is viewed as essential to their success,” said Michael Jackowski, Duck Creek’s Chief Executive Officer.

Jackowski added, “We are encouraged by our recent performance and the opportunity ahead of us for the remainder of fiscal 2023. We are mindful of how fluid the macro environment is, but we are confident in Duck Creek’s ability to drive continued, profitable growth. Our recent announcement to acquire Imburse Payments is another proof point that Duck Creek is a well-positioned industry leader, enabling carriers’ digital transformation goals with modern tools.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $80.6 million, an increase of 10% from the comparable period in fiscal year 2022. Subscription revenue was $43.8 million, an increase of 23%; professional services revenue was $27.9 million, a decrease of 6%; license revenue was $1.8 million, a decrease of 7%; and maintenance and support revenue was $7.2 million, an increase of 14%.

SaaS ARR was $180.6 million as of November 30, 2022, an increase of 24% from the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $6.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with a GAAP income from operations of $1.9 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $2.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $7.1 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net loss was $5.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with GAAP net income of $0.7 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with a GAAP net earnings per share of $0.01 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2022. Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding were approximately 132.7 million shares for the quarter ended November 30, 2022. Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding were approximately 132.0 million shares and 134.2 million shares, respectively, for the quarter ended November 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP net earnings per share was $0.02 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with a non-GAAP net earnings per share of $0.04 for the comparable period in the fiscal year 2022, based on fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 137.4 million shares and 134.2 million shares, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

Liquidity

As of November 30, 2022, Duck Creek had $263.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and no debt. Duck Creek used $5.9 million of cash in operating activities and had free cash flow of ($7.4) million during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $24.6 million of cash used in operating activities and free cash flow of ($25.5) million in the comparable period in fiscal year 2022.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP income from operations,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “non-GAAP net income,” “non-GAAP net income per share,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Business Outlook

Duck Creek is issuing the following outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and full year of fiscal 2023 based on current expectations as of January 5, 2023:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue $79.5 million to $81.5 million $331.0 million to $338.0 million Subscription Revenue $43.5 million to $44.5 million $177.0 million to $181.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $4.0 million to $5.0 million $26.0 million to $28.0 million Non-GAAP net (loss) income $3.0 million to $4.0 million $17.0 million to $19.0 million Non-GAAP EPS $0.02 to $0.03 $0.13 to $0.14

The foregoing business outlook is a forward-looking statement. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Duck Creek Technologies will host a conference call today, January 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss Duck Creek’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Duck Creek’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/ . To access the call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/ .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s business outlook. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “forecast,” “outlook” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duck Creek’s expected outlook for second quarter fiscal 2023 and full year fiscal 2023, are based on Duck Creek’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Duck Creek’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2022, as supplemented by Duck Creek’s subsequent public filings. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of pandemics, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, on U.S. and global economies, Duck Creek’s business and results and financial condition, its employees, demand for its products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of its customers’ and partners’ businesses; Duck Creek’s history of losses; changes in Duck Creek’s product revenue mix as it continues to focus on sales of its SaaS solutions, which will cause fluctuations in its results of operations and cash flows between periods; Duck Creek’s reliance on orders and renewals from a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenue, and the substantial negotiating leverage customers have in renewing and expanding their contracts for Duck Creek’s solutions; the success of Duck Creek’s growth strategy focused on SaaS solutions and its ability to develop or sell its solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; Duck Creek’s ability to manage its expanding operations; intense competition in Duck Creek’s market; third parties may assert Duck Creek is infringing or violating their intellectual property rights; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse in the insurance industry; additional complexity, burdens and volatility in connection with Duck Creek’s international sales and operations; the length and variability of Duck Creek’s sales and implementation cycles; data breaches, unauthorized access to customer data or other disruptions of Duck Creek’s solutions; and the significant influence of Duck Creek’s largest shareholders on the composition of its board of directors, its management, business plans, and policies and any conflicts of interests therewith.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Duck Creek undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes provision for income taxes, other (income) expense, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, acquisition-related expenses, and severance expenses related to a workforce reduction. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, acquisition-related expenses, and severance expenses related to a workforce reduction. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of capitalized internal-use software, and severance expenses related to a workforce reduction. Non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, acquisition-related expenses, and severance expenses related to a workforce reduction and the tax effect of such adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software, and acquisition-related payments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention, which are calculated for our portfolio of SaaS agreements. SaaS ARR is calculated by annualizing the recurring subscription revenue for each of our active SaaS agreements, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. SaaS Net Dollar Retention is a rate calculated by annualizing the recurring subscription revenue for each of our active SaaS agreements, as of a specific date, for those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period (the last twelve-month period). We divide the result by annualized subscription revenue from the date that is immediately prior to the beginning of the measurement period, for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period.

Duck Creek believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Duck Creek’s financial condition and results of operations. Duck Creek’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to manage its business, make planning decisions, evaluate its performance and allocate resources. Duck Creek believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics help investors and analysts in comparing its results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Duck Creek does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income and cash flows from operating activities.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than Duck Creek does or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, readers should examine Duck Creek’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information.

Duck Creek is providing certain guidance on a non-GAAP basis, but is not providing reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for the charges reflected in Duck Creek’s reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR

646 277 1251

Brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617 624 3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Drake Manning

Duck Creek Technologies

860 877 3609

drake.manning@duckcreek.com

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts) November 30, August 31, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,456 $ 155,265 Short-term investments 8,432 117,823 Accounts receivable, net 28,570 29,939 Unbilled revenue 36,006 31,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,303 13,355 Total current assets 344,767 348,078 Property and equipment, net 13,877 14,076 Operating lease assets 15,636 16,502 Goodwill 357,260 355,498 Intangible assets, net 79,490 82,888 Deferred tax assets 1,316 1,132 Unbilled revenue, net of current portion 23 209 Other assets 20,814 21,293 Total assets $ 833,183 $ 839,676 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,433 $ 2,577 Accrued liabilities 38,980 41,747 Lease liability 4,669 4,552 Deferred revenue 26,509 29,618 Total current liabilities 73,591 78,494 Lease liability, net of current portion 16,660 17,877 Deferred income taxes 8,827 8,654 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 49 39 Other long-term liabilities 2,753 2,207 Total liabilities 101,880 107,271 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, 135,597,678 shares issued and 132,858,647 shares outstanding at November 30, 2022, 135,370,279 shares issued and 132,686,867 shares outstanding at August 31, 2022, 300,000,000 shares authorized at November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022, par value $0.01 per share 1,355 1,353 Preferred stock, 0 shares outstanding, 50,000,000 shares authorized at November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022, par value $0.01 per share — — Treasury stock, common shares at cost; 2,739,031 shares at November 30, 2022 and

2,684,316 shares at August 31, 2022 (69,437 ) (68,784 ) Accumulated deficit (54,758 ) (49,597 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 830 (393 ) Additional paid in capital 853,313 849,826 Total stockholders’ equity 731,303 732,405 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 833,183 $ 839,676





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

November 30, 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 43,790 $ 35,705 License 1,782 1,912 Maintenance and support 7,159 6,277 Professional services 27,855 29,527 Total revenue 80,586 73,421 Cost of revenue: Subscription 17,091 14,585 License 261 244 Maintenance and support 1,185 880 Professional services 18,605 15,242 Total cost of revenue 37,142 30,951 Gross margin 43,444 42,470 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,197 12,321 Sales and marketing 16,211 13,167 General and administrative 17,597 15,035 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 67 Total operating expenses 50,005 40,590 Income (loss) from operations (6,561 ) 1,880 Other income (expense), net (402 ) (696 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,253 (118 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,710 ) 1,066 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (549 ) 374 Net income (loss) $ (5,161 ) $ 692 Net income (loss) per share information Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock, basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of common stock, basic 132,748,831 132,038,274 Weighted average shares of common stock, diluted 132,748,831 134,212,210

Cost of revenue and operating expenses amounts in the Consolidated Statements of Operations include share-based compensation expense as disclosed in the following table:

Three Months Ended

November 30, 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 139 $ 42 Cost of maintenance and support revenue 13 8 Cost of services revenue 642 (100 ) Research and development 653 229 Sales and marketing 568 (60 ) General and administrative 1,474 1,093 Total share-based compensation expense $ 3,489 $ 1,212





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

November 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5,161 ) $ 692 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 653 704 Amortization of capitalized software 611 561 Amortization of intangible assets 4,440 3,973 Amortization of deferred financing fees 36 18 Share-based compensation expense 3,489 1,212 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — 67 Payment of contingent earnout liability in excess of acquisition date fair value — (1,650 ) Changes to allowance for credit losses 6 817 Deferred taxes (10 ) 1,288 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 1,532 (5,959 ) Unbilled revenue (4,125 ) (3,115 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,003 ) (2,428 ) Other assets 481 604 Accounts payable 1,234 (909 ) Accrued liabilities (2,708 ) (16,891 ) Deferred revenue (3,099 ) (2,312 ) Operating leases (235 ) (460 ) Cash settlement of vested phantom stock (39 ) (175 ) Other long-term liabilities 12 (640 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,886 ) (24,603 ) Investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (8,417 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 117,481 95,967 Capitalized internal-use software (1,891 ) (366 ) Purchase of property and equipment (443 ) (540 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 106,730 95,061 Financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (653 ) (141 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — 132 Payments of contingent earnout liability — (3,879 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (488 ) Net cash used in financing activities (653 ) (4,376 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 100,191 66,082 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 155,265 185,657 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 255,456 $ 251,739



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP Gross margin $ 43,444 $ 42,470 Share-based compensation expense 794 (50 ) Amortization of intangible assets 1,236 1,121 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software 611 561 Workforce reduction – severance expenses 392 — Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 46,477 $ 44,102





Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ (6,561 ) $ 1,880 Share-based compensation expense 3,489 1,212 Amortization of intangible assets 4,440 3,929 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — 67 Acquisition-related expenses 559 — Workforce reduction – severance expenses 645 — Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 2,572 $ 7,088





Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (5,161 ) $ 692 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (549 ) 374 Other income (expense), net 402 696 Interest (income) expense, net (1,253 ) 118 Depreciation of property and equipment 653 704 Amortization of intangible assets 4,440 3,929 Share-based compensation expense 3,489 1,212 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — 67 Acquisition-related expenses 559 — Workforce reduction – severance expenses 645 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,225 $ 7,792 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue 4 % 11 %





Three Months Ended

November 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 Per

Share 2021 Per

Share GAAP Net income (loss) $ (5,161 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 692 $ 0.01 Add: GAAP tax provision(1) (549 ) 374 GAAP pre-tax income (loss) (5,710 ) 1,066 Share-based compensation expense 3,489 1,212 Amortization of intangible assets 4,440 3,929 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability — 67 Acquisition-related expenses 559 — Workforce reduction – severance expenses 645 — Non-GAAP pre-tax income 3,423 6,274 Non-GAAP tax provision applied at a 24% tax rate(1) 822 1,506 Non-GAAP Net Income(1) $ 2,601 $ 0.02 $ 4,768 $ 0.04 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share

amounts: GAAP weighted-average shares – basic 132,748,831 132,038,274 GAAP dilutive shares — 2,173,936 Non-GAAP dilutive shares (using the treasury stock method) 4,608,361 — Non-GAAP weighted-average shares – diluted 137,357,192 134,212,210

(1) Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income taxes in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the U.S. For purposes of determining our Non-GAAP Net Income, we have applied a tax rate of 24% which represents our estimated effective tax rate.

(2) For the three months ended November 30, 2022, the Company had a GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income. As such, outstanding potential shares of common stock are only included for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share since these shares would be anti-dilutive for the calculation of GAAP earnings per share.