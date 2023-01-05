IHT DECLARES 53RD CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS PROFITS CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 5, 2023, the Board of Trustees of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE Am: IHT), announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share payable on February 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023, extending an uninterrupted continuous 53-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites Hotel operations continue to remain profitable, while the UniGen diversified efficient clean energy investment continues to progress.



