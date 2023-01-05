PacWest Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company”) will report its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2022 after the close of the stock market on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at http://www.pacwestbancorp.com. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET on Friday, January 27, 2023 to discuss the Company’s performance.



Participants may access the conference call/webcast at:

Participant Dial-in: (888) 204-4368

Participant Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1590835&tp_key=aedee87ee7

Confirmation Code: 2205611

Please visit the site approximately 15 minutes before the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Audio will stream through your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The call will be recorded and made available for replay on January 27, 2023, after 12:00 PM PT. You may access the recording through the link above or at https://www.pacwestbancorp.com/news-market-data/presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with approximately $41 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide.The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado, and numerous loan production offices across the country. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also provides a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

