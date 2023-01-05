Sad News From Caregiver Action Network

Washington, DC, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Washington, DC, January 5, 2023 – Caregiver Action Network (CAN) regretfully shares the sad news that John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network since 2012, passed away on December 30, 2022. Mr. Schall was 62 years old.

The CAN Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are greatly saddened by the passing of John Schall. He was a visionary leader, a devoted advocate, and a powerful voice for family caregiving. His daily work was driven by his passion to ensure that caregivers received the tremendous support and education needed to take care of their family members and loved ones. The Board and staff, as well as the many people he worked with and mentored over the years, mourn his loss. We extend our sympathies to his family and friends." A funeral will be held in Detroit next week. Arrangements are being made for a memorial service in Washington, DC. Additional information will be provided as details become available.

Board Co-Chair Melissa Rowley added, "John was recognized nationally as a thought leader on caregiving issues and trends. John was able to leverage his 30+ years of expertise in a wide range of policy fields to develop programs and strategies to help solve the nation’s caregiving crisis. We will always be grateful for John’s unrelenting efforts on behalf of family caregivers everywhere.” Board Co-Chair Andrea Cohen added, “John’s vision transformed CAN and caregiving. He was a friend and colleague who will be missed by all who knew him.”

The Board of Directors has appointed Lisa Winstel, who has been with the organization for more than 13 years as its Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. She will call upon her previous experience managing leadership transitions, including three founder transitions at non-profits, to ensure that CAN remains the strong and vibrant organization that it has come to be.

###

About CAN:

Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN leads the way in elevating awareness, highlighting needs, and driving policy efforts to positively impact healthcare’s largest workforce – the family caregiver. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the families of children with special needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a neighborhood’s support of a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association EIN 52-1780405) is a non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.