USPS Mail Carrier Delivers Little Known Holiday Secret In New Children’s Book SANTA’S SECRET ELVES

When it comes to the subject of Santa Claus, there is no shortage of questions from children. Santa's ability to deliver presents to every child in the world is a mystery, and it oftentimes causes confusion, particularly when presents arrive at the door or mailbox instead of through the chimney. While working as a mail carrier, Bri Okolowicz has had the pleasure of delivering presents during the holidays. Moved by her real-life experiences, she was inspired to write a children's book to explain why presents sometimes arrive in the mail, delivering even more holiday magic to expectant children.

In Santa’s Secret Elves, Okolowicz describes how mail carriers and delivery drivers are really Santa’s elves in disguise, helping to deliver toys from the North Pole to front doors. And with nearly two billion children in the world, it’s easy for children to understand why Santa might need some extra help. Featuring members from her own family as well as her beloved cat Frisky, Okolowicz hopes to infuse even more warmth and excitement into the holidays, turning an everyday sighting of a postal truck or delivery van into something special. A delightful tale of a covert North Pole mission, Santa’s Secret Elves will surely bring a smile to children’s faces.

A New York native, Bri Okolowicz is a USPS mail carrier. She lives in Tennessee.

