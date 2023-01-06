Press release 01/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems delivers electrolyser units and has signed new orders for the A-Series

Kolding, Denmark, 6 January 2023 – Green Hydrogen Systems has delivered A-Series electrolyser units to two customers in December 2022.

The deliveries follow successful acceptance tests and title transfers of the electrolysers. The deliveries have been made to renewable energy integrators to provide green hydrogen for seasonal electricity and maritime use.

Green Hydrogen Systems will continue to support the delivered electrolysers with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of multi-year service agreements.



“We are thrilled to be finally delivering these electrolyser units to customers and are looking forward to continuing our partnerships and service support for the coming years. Close customer partnerships are critical in providing us with crucial operational knowledge of integrating electrolysers in commercial use. This fully supports our vision to pioneer the field of green hydrogen and drive a sustainable global energy transition,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk.

Additionally, during Q4 2022, three electrolyser orders totalling 2.25 MW for various end-use applications with delivery in 2023 were received. Green Hydrogen Systems will continue to deliver on its remaining order backlog during 2023.

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable electricity. With a wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the fundamental shift in our energy systems towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive pressurised alkaline electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy companies.

