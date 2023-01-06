Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Worth USD 5.14 Bn by 2029: Competitive Rivalry, Political Landscape, Environmental Landscape, Social Landscape, Technological Landscape, and Economic Landscape

Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “ Cold Presse d Coconut Oil Market “. The global Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 5.14 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Market definitions are developed in such a way that they may be compared across nations. The parameters of each definition are rigorously examined at the start of the research process to ensure they fit the demands of both the market and MMR's clients.



Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources and secondary research along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models. The key data points taken from secondary research include data for market value, qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation, quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations, segmentations and percentage shares, and key industry trends of the top players of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil market.

This research study involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, annual reports of companies, gold, and silver standard websites, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Cold Pressed Coconut Oil market.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Overview

Cold pressed coconut oil is known for its antiviral and antibacterial activity along with its anti-inflammatory benefits. This oil offers enhanced antioxidant retention and flavor as compared to the refined form. In addition, it has positive effect on blood lipids, as it is rich in lauric acid that improves the composition of blood lipids, hence, is preferred by health-conscious consumers. Cold pressed coconut oil is extracted through pressing of seeds that results in extraction of pure coconut oil, unlike traditional method of heating oils, which results in fine particulate emission. Unlike refined coconut oil, cold pressed oil eliminates the heat that increases the antioxidant content.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Dynamics

It has been witnessed that unprocessed, unrefined products are witnessing increased popularity among health-conscious consumers. In developed nations, meals are enriched with extra virgin/cold pressed virgin oils, as they possess clinically proven health benefits. Furthermore, coconut oil extracted from pressing techniques is free of chemicals and does not result in emission of pollutants that may harm the environment. Although the yield of cold pressed coconut oil extracted is across the globe, its quality, in terms of purity and nutrient content, is rich as compared to the oils obtained using solvent-based extraction. Hence, this is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to garner maximum share of the cold pressed coconut oil market during the forecast period.

Although cold pressed coconut oil offers numerous benefits, its overuse can result in itch palms & foots, nasal blockage, shortness of breath, and other such ill effects. Moreover, a number of consumers are allergic to coconut oil, which restrains the growth of the cold pressed coconut oil market. Furthermore, increase in consumption of cold pressed coconut oil may lead to rise in concerns of blood pressure, blood clots, and bleeding disorders. Thus, all these factors are expected to inhibit the growth of the global cold pressed coconut oil market.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest developing regions in the world, due to increase in consumer preference toward healthy food additives & supplements. In addition, rise in awareness regarding the ill effects of oil extracted through solvent techniques and increase in disposable income are expected to offer lucrative growth potential for the development of the Cold pressed coconut oil market in economies such as India and China. In Asia Pacific, the demand for cold pressed coconut oil has increased, thanks to surge in demand from the food sector. Upsurge in population and improvement in standard of living in China have boosted the demand for cold pressed coconut oil to cater to the increasing consumer needs.

Advantages of requesting a Sample Copy Report:

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.95 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 5.14 Bn. CAGR 7.2% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 213 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Price Point Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market Key Competitors:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc.

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited.

FreshMill Oils

Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (LALA GROUP)

Multi Technology (Gramiyum)

Naissance Trading

Statfold Oil Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd

Cargill Inc.

Davidsun Naturals

HealthyTraditions, Inc.

Nutiva, Inc.

Vaamaa Oil

Garden of Life

Viva Naturals

Trader Joe’s

NOW Foods

Spectrum Organics

Carrington Farms

Key questions answered in the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market are:

What are the technological innovations in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

What are the factors driving the growth of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

Which technology insight dominated the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market in 2021?

How COVID-19 affected the growth of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

What is the growth rate of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market during the forecast period?

What are the trends of the Asia-Pacific region in the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

Who are the market leaders in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil in North America region?

Which deployment mode led the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market in 2021?

Who are the key players in the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?

Which region held the largest market share in Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Market?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Price Point, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

