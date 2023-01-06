Pimax dazzles global gaming mecca with its new products Crystal and Portal, in Tokyo Japan

English Japanese

TOKYO, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimax team just finished their five-day product roadshow in Japan, with two new VR3.0 products that haven’t been launched yet, to return Japanese fans' love for Pimax products. Pimax showcased the immersive experience created by its innovative VR technology to local VR enthusiasts, developers, and media. Now Pimax is holding a VR event at CES (Booth: 15272) to conclude its global roadshow.



Mr. Takahashi, from the game development studio Amata, said: "I hope Pimax will continue to expand its advantages in the Japanese market, bringing more possibilities and expectations to players."

Pimax was invited to participate in the XRkaigi hosted by Mogura VR, a well-known VR media outlet. At the exhibition, Pimax products attracted a large crowd of spectators. Content manufacturers expressed their desire to learn more about Portal and its future development.

An employee from another VR headset manufacturer said: "Pimax always brings different products, which makes us surprised. Although we’re competitors, I still hope to see more Pimax products."

Japan is the mecca for game players all over the world. To bring VR3.0 experience to the mainstream population, Pimax created Portal, a revolutionary hybrid multifunctional metaverse product. It’s a wholly new type of device, one that even reminds people of the feeling of the initial debut of the Nintendo Wii. Portal is built for users with multi-scene gaming demands. It integrates four functions - console, VR, portable PC and living room entertainment hub. At the event, Portal received lots of compliments and expectations from Japanese users including Reality members. The Japanese TV interviewed Pimax and gave great praise to Portal's multi-mode. Besides, Pimax Kickstarter background data also shows the passion of Japanese users.

As a sign of innovation in the VR field, Pimax Crystal is the first PCVR and standalone dual-mode VR headset. It provides a combined resolution of 5760*2880 pixels at a 160Hz refresh rate. More importantly, Crystal is the first VR product ever to support interchangeable lenses. With no image distortion, the maximum pixel density can be 42PPD, which is the highest PPD known in VR headsets.

A Microsoft employee said, "Crystal has blown me away. We regret that we haven’t tailored Pimax products timely. We can help Pimax in the future so that more people can experience this amazing product."

For more information, please visit Pimax.com.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

336748@email4pr.com

888-317-4687 ext. 707

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdc55789-1ddb-41fd-b138-7789319d39e0