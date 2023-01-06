Icelandair: Traffic Data December 2022

In December 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was 233,500, compared to 168,500 in December 2021. Total number of passengers in 2022 reached around 3.7 million, compared to 1.5 million in 2021, an increase of 150% between years. In 2022 capacity has steadily increased, reaching 91% of the 2019 capacity in December, compared to 53% in January 2022 and 77% in June.



In December, the number of passengers on international flights was 214 thousand compared to 149 thousand in December 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 79 thousand and from Iceland around 50 thousand. Via passengers were 85 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 62.4%. Load factor on international flights was 73%, compared to 71% in December 2021. On time performance, load factor and the overall operation was significantly affected by disruptions caused by extreme weather in Iceland in December.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was 20 thousand, compared to 19 thousand in December 2021. On time performance was 81% despite significant weather disruptions during the month. The load factor on domestic flights was 73% compared to 70% in December 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 13%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was around the same as in December 2021.

Route Network Dec 22 Dec 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 233,569 168,581 39% 3,658,363 1,461,446 150% Load Factor 73.0% 71.2% 1.8 ppt 79.7% 65.3% 14.4 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 925.5 660.6 40% 13,252.9 5,963.0 122% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 675.4 470.2 44% 10,568.6 3,894.6 171% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Dec 22 Dec 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 79,071 60,019 32% 1,486,912 687,113 116% From market (passengers) 49,773 34,687 43% 557,613 207,841 168% Via market (passengers) 84,948 54,793 55% 1,345,718 341,071 295% Number of Passengers 213,792 149,499 43% 3,390,243 1,236,025 174% Load Factor 73.0% 71.2% 1.8 ppt 79.8% 65.2% 14.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 917.7 652.7 41% 13,153.3 5,866.0 124% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 669.7 464.6 44% 10,491.7 3,826.3 174% Stage length (KM) 3,183 3,086 3% 3,107 3,110 0% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 62.4% 75.0% -12.6 ppt 73.5% 84.0% -10.5 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Dec 22 Dec 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 19,777 19,082 4% 268,120 225,421 19% Load Factor 72.7% 70.2% 2.6 ppt 77.2% 70.4% 6.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 7.8 7.9 -1% 99.6 97.0 3% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 81% 80% 1.4 ppt 74% 88% -14.1 ppt Cargo & Leasing Dec 22 Dec 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours – Leasing 1,098 968 13% 14,666 13,492 9% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12,901 12,921 0% 132,029 142,713 -7% CO2 EMISSIONS Dec 22 Dec 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 65,780 52,388 26% 949,735 483,272 97% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.80 0.85 -6% 0.77 0.93 -17%

INFORMATION