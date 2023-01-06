Icelandair: Traffic Data December 2022

In December 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was 233,500, compared to 168,500 in December 2021. Total number of passengers in 2022 reached around 3.7 million, compared to 1.5 million in 2021, an increase of 150% between years. In 2022 capacity has steadily increased, reaching 91% of the 2019 capacity in December, compared to 53% in January 2022 and 77% in June.
In December, the number of passengers on international flights was 214 thousand compared to 149 thousand in December 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 79 thousand and from Iceland around 50 thousand. Via passengers were 85 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 62.4%. Load factor on international flights was 73%, compared to 71% in December 2021. On time performance, load factor and the overall operation was significantly affected by disruptions caused by extreme weather in Iceland in December.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was 20 thousand, compared to 19 thousand in December 2021. On time performance was 81% despite significant weather disruptions during the month. The load factor on domestic flights was 73% compared to 70% in December 2021.
Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 13%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was around the same as in December 2021.
|Route Network
|Dec 22
|Dec 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|233,569
|168,581
|39%
|3,658,363
|1,461,446
|150%
|Load Factor
|73.0%
|71.2%
|1.8 ppt
|79.7%
|65.3%
|14.4 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|925.5
|660.6
|40%
|13,252.9
|5,963.0
|122%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|675.4
|470.2
|44%
|10,568.6
|3,894.6
|171%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Dec 22
|Dec 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|79,071
|60,019
|32%
|1,486,912
|687,113
|116%
|From market (passengers)
|49,773
|34,687
|43%
|557,613
|207,841
|168%
|Via market (passengers)
|84,948
|54,793
|55%
|1,345,718
|341,071
|295%
|Number of Passengers
|213,792
|149,499
|43%
|3,390,243
|1,236,025
|174%
|Load Factor
|73.0%
|71.2%
|1.8 ppt
|79.8%
|65.2%
|14.5 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|917.7
|652.7
|41%
|13,153.3
|5,866.0
|124%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|669.7
|464.6
|44%
|10,491.7
|3,826.3
|174%
|Stage length (KM)
|3,183
|3,086
|3%
|3,107
|3,110
|0%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|62.4%
|75.0%
|-12.6 ppt
|73.5%
|84.0%
|-10.5 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Dec 22
|Dec 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|19,777
|19,082
|4%
|268,120
|225,421
|19%
|Load Factor
|72.7%
|70.2%
|2.6 ppt
|77.2%
|70.4%
|6.8 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|7.8
|7.9
|-1%
|99.6
|97.0
|3%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|81%
|80%
|1.4 ppt
|74%
|88%
|-14.1 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Dec 22
|Dec 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours – Leasing
|1,098
|968
|13%
|14,666
|13,492
|9%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|12,901
|12,921
|0%
|132,029
|142,713
|-7%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Dec 22
|Dec 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|65,780
|52,388
|26%
|949,735
|483,272
|97%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.80
|0.85
|-6%
|0.77
|0.93
|-17%
INFORMATION
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director of Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Ásdís Pétursdóttir, Director of Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is