Icelandair: Traffic Data December 2022

| Source: Icelandair Group hf. Icelandair Group hf.

Reykjavík, ICELAND

In December 2022, the number of Icelandair’s passengers was 233,500, compared to 168,500 in December 2021. Total number of passengers in 2022 reached around 3.7 million, compared to 1.5 million in 2021, an increase of 150% between years. In 2022 capacity has steadily increased, reaching 91% of the 2019 capacity in December, compared to 53% in January 2022 and 77% in June.

In December, the number of passengers on international flights was 214 thousand compared to 149 thousand in December 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was 79 thousand and from Iceland around 50 thousand. Via passengers were 85 thousand. On time performance on international flights was 62.4%. Load factor on international flights was 73%, compared to 71% in December 2021. On time performance, load factor and the overall operation was significantly affected by disruptions caused by extreme weather in Iceland in December.  

The number of passengers on domestic flights was 20 thousand, compared to 19 thousand in December 2021. On time performance was 81% despite significant weather disruptions during the month. The load factor on domestic flights was 73% compared to 70% in December 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 13%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was around the same as in December 2021.

       
Route NetworkDec 22Dec 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 233,569168,58139%3,658,3631,461,446150%
Load Factor73.0%71.2%1.8 ppt79.7%65.3%14.4 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)925.5660.640%13,252.95,963.0122%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)675.4470.244%10,568.63,894.6171%
       
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTSDec 22Dec 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
  To market (passengers)79,07160,01932%1,486,912687,113116%
  From market (passengers)49,77334,68743%557,613207,841168%
  Via market (passengers)84,94854,79355%1,345,718341,071295%
Number of Passengers 213,792149,49943%3,390,2431,236,025174%
Load Factor73.0%71.2%1.8 ppt79.8%65.2%14.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)917.7652.741%13,153.35,866.0124%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)669.7464.644%10,491.73,826.3174%
Stage length (KM)3,1833,0863%3,1073,1100%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)62.4%75.0%-12.6 ppt73.5%84.0%-10.5 ppt
       
DOMESTIC FLIGHTSDec 22Dec 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Number of Passengers19,77719,0824%268,120225,42119%
Load Factor72.7%70.2%2.6 ppt77.2%70.4%6.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)7.87.9-1%99.697.03%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)81%80%1.4 ppt74%88%-14.1 ppt
       
Cargo & LeasingDec 22Dec 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours – Leasing1,09896813%14,66613,4929%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)12,90112,9210%132,029142,713-7%
CO2 EMISSIONSDec 22Dec 21CHG (%)YTD 22YTD 21CHG (%)
Total CO2 emissions tonnes 65,78052,38826%949,735483,27297%
CO2 emissions per OTK0.800.85-6%0.770.93-17%

