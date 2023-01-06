One Month Until the INNOCOS Summit - Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience (Califonia, United States - February 6-7, 2023)

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INNOCOS Summit - Convergence of Beauty Retail, Technology, eCommerce and Experience" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Digital disruption and a change in consumer expectations are driving a profound transformation in beauty retail. A new generation of retailers are delivering a winning combination of outstanding service and ground-breaking use of technology to deliver the memorable shopping experiences that consumers crave. The INNOCOS Summit facilitates discussion across the ecosystem including how to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organisation, enabling you to thrive in this environment.

What To Expect?

Spectacular keynotes: Our keynotes are top leaders and experts in beauty, technology and e-commerce.

Our keynotes are top leaders and experts in beauty, technology and e-commerce. Beauty technology startup pitch: Discover the latest technology startups that hugely benefit beauty retailers! Note that solutions may be applicable to other industries but also need to be relevant to beauty, health and wellness. Startups must already have proof of concept.

Discover the latest technology startups that hugely benefit beauty retailers! Note that solutions may be applicable to other industries but also need to be relevant to beauty, health and wellness. Startups must already have proof of concept. Lifelong Business Friendships : Meet and form meaningful long-term business relationships with an international audience consisting of innovators, founders, beauty industry experts, brands & retailers and beauty tech startups who shape the future of beauty.

: Meet and form meaningful long-term business relationships with an international audience consisting of innovators, founders, beauty industry experts, brands & retailers and beauty tech startups who shape the future of beauty. Unique venue: This is not a boring trade show, but a luxury venue with amazing wellness facilities. The 5-star venue will be announced shortly.

This is not a boring trade show, but a luxury venue with amazing wellness facilities. The 5-star venue will be announced shortly. Unforgettable experiences: More than half of the conference time is dedicated to networking activities and experiences. This is an opportunity to connect on a deeper level and discover new health, beauty and wellness-inspired trends & find suppliers that can help co-create new product lines.

More than half of the conference time is dedicated to networking activities and experiences. This is an opportunity to connect on a deeper level and discover new health, beauty and wellness-inspired trends & find suppliers that can help co-create new product lines. Upgraded side-events: Pricing Workshop, Beach Party, 5 senses of San Diego, Beauty Biohacks Workshops. Offsite. Our side events are simply legendary.

Speakers





Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter

Founder, BeautyMatter Agustina Sartori, Sr Director Innovation & Innovation Fund, Ulta Beauty

Sr Director Innovation & Innovation Fund, Ulta Beauty Chris Hobson, President & CEO, Rare Beauty Brands

President & CEO, Rare Beauty Brands Oliver Garfield, CEO, Cos Bar

CEO, Cos Bar John Cafarelli, COO, BeautyMatter

COO, BeautyMatter Jolie Nubani, Sr.Business Development Manager, Beauty, Amazon

Sr.Business Development Manager, Beauty, Amazon Neha Singh , Founder & CEO, Obsess

, Founder & CEO, Obsess Steven Schwartz, Evolutionary Performance Expert, Bioharmonic Technologies

Evolutionary Performance Expert, Bioharmonic Technologies Anthony Saniger, Founder, Standard Dose

Founder, Standard Dose Tera Peterson (Founder) NuFace

(Founder) NuFace Jessica Hanson (CEO) NuFace

(CEO) NuFace Katie Welch, CMO, Rare Beauty

CMO, Rare Beauty Richard Kestenbaum, Partner, Triangle Capitals

Partner, Triangle Capitals Chaz Giles , Founder, Revea

, Founder, Revea Dr. Barbara Geusens, Founder, Nomige

Founder, Nomige Jay Hack, Founder, MIRA Beauty

Founder, MIRA Beauty Joy Chen, Pure Culture Beauty

Pure Culture Beauty Marisol Simard , Business Growth Strategist & Advisor

, Business Growth Strategist & Advisor April Uchitel , Co-Founder, THE BOARD

, Co-Founder, THE BOARD Jeannie Jarnot, Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes

Founder and CEO, Beauty Heroes Shannon Goldberg , Chief Zero Waste Officer, Izzy

, Chief Zero Waste Officer, Izzy Claire Chang, Founding Partner, igniteXL Ventures

Founding Partner, igniteXL Ventures Janvi Shah , Co-Founder & CEO, Hue

, Co-Founder & CEO, Hue Albert Saniger, Founder and CEO, Nate

Founder and CEO, Nate Jonathan Grubin, Founder and CEO, SoPost

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2wk1k