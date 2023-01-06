P2E and M2E Project, Ninja Warriors Announces Private Sale Date

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninja Warriors, a play-to-earn [P2E] and move-to-earn [M2E] gaming universe inhabited by Ninja Warrior NFTs, has announced private sale dates. Scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, the Ninja Warriors private sale will run for three months, offering ample opportunity for more early investors.





As a P2E and M2E game, Ninja Warriors aims to keep gamers financially and physically strong. Gamers can get NFT characters to play without buying it—Ninja Warriors will introduce a subscription model where players will pay a certain amount to get a free NFT character to play with. And to increase their earnings, they will need to buy NFT Ninja characters with $NWT.

Players can also interact, engage, and complete an array of adventures in a unique, exciting world that allows them to play, earn tokens, and, most importantly, have fun. The Ninja Warriors team hopes to create a magnificent, exciting, interactive, and adventurous gaming universe where players will enter battles and win solely by skills and special powers.

Introducing $NWT and $DBUSD Tokens

Ninja Warriors native token, $NWT, will serve as a utility and governance token. With a substantial amount of $NWT, players can seamlessly buy NFT characters of players as well as other essential in-game assets. $NWT will have a maximum supply of 900 million, of which 45 million $NWT has been allocated for the upcoming private sale.

In an unprecedented fashion, Ninja Warriors introduces a collateralized stablecoin - $DBUSD [Dragon Ball]. This coin will act as a reward for gamers who complete online and offline missions and exercises.

Through $DBUSD, the Ninja Warriors team hopes to preserve players' earnings from extreme market volatility synonymous with the crypto market.

Roadmap

After the private sale slated for January 25th, 2023, Ninja Warriors, in Q2 of 2023, will officially launch Pre-sale 1.0 and Pre-sale 2.0. Next is an exchange listing, followed by various staking options for $NWT.

Q4 of 2023 will see Ninja Warriors build and launch a marketplace where players can buy and sell in-game assets, and the official game launch in concomitance with scholarship programs, NFT sales, and numerous eSports tournaments.

About Ninja Warriors

Ninja Warriors is an M2E and P2E-based gaming universe inhabited by Ninja NFTs that players can interact, collect, and battle. Ninja Warriors aims to enable users to earn rewards for completing in-game tasks and competitions as well as offline exercises and routines. Through a collateralized stablecoin, Ninja Warriors will provide gamers with an exciting and rewarding platform and token immune to market volatility.

