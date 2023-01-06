Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions and Datawalk Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance fraud detection market.



The global insurance fraud detection market is expected to grow from $4.24 billion in 2021 to $5.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The insurance fraud detection market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Major players in the insurance fraud detection market are ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Datawalk Inc., DXC Technology Co., Experian PLC, Fair Isaac Corp., Fiserv Inc., FRISS, IBM Corp., Iovation Inc., Kount Inc., LexisNexis, Oracle Corp., Scorto Inc., TransUnion LLC, Wipro Ltd., Accenture, CI Worldwide Inc., Equifax Inc, and Perceptiviti.



The insurance fraud detection market consists of sales of insurance fraud detection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help in the identification and prevention of fraudulent activities related to money or insurance.

Numerous software-based solutions are used to analyze historic patterns and incidents to predict future occurrences. Insurance fraud detection is generally used by organizations for fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance to safeguard databases and identify vulnerabilities.



The main deployment types of insurance fraud detection are on-premises and cloud. On-premises insurance fraud detection refers to software that is implemented and activated on computers on the premises of the individual or using the software, instead of at a distant facility such as a server farm or cloud.

The various components of insurance fraud detection include solutions, and services that are used by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. The applications of insurance fraud detection are claims fraud, identity theft, payment and billing fraud, and money laundering that are used across various end-users such as insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, agents and brokers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the insurance fraud detection market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the insurance fraud detection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the insurance fraud detection market. A cyberattack is a dangerous and intentional attempt by an individual or organization to gain access to another person's or organization's data. Insurance companies are an excellent target for cyber-attacks since they have access to a large amount of personal policyholder data. Compared to other industries, which hold mainly sensitive financial data, insurers typically also collect a large amount of protected personal sensitive information.

For instance, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3), a website that provides users with a standardized process and interfaces for reporting suspected cybercrime or other illicit online activities in the US, saw a 69% increase in the number of cybercrimes reported received in 2020 compared to 2019 in the US. On average, in 2020, the FBI received 2,000 cybercrime reports per day. Therefore, an increase in cyberattacks is driving the growth of the insurance fraud detection market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the insurance fraud detection market. Many companies are offering new solutions with upgraded technologies to improve the monitoring and identification of insurance fraud claims for their customers.

For instance, in December 2021, Crawford & Company, a US-based independent claims management company, launched the Crawford Intelligent Fraud Detection solution. This innovative solution combines human expertise with forensic analysis, leveraging DXC Luxoft's Financial Crimes Intelligence platform in collaboration with IBM to improve the detection and management of fraudulent claims. Crawford's significant knowledge and skills are leveraged in this solution, which uses AI to assist customers in detecting and managing insurance fraud.



In February 2022, Charles Taylor InsureTech, a UK-based software provider for the insurance industry acquired the majority share of Fraud Keeper for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enable Fraud Keeper to bring its proven technology to new markets and client situations globally.

Additionally, the deal complements Charles Taylor's counter-fraud strategy, its specialist investigation services investigations division. Fraud Keeper is a UK-based company that allows detecting, preventing, mitigating, and managing fraudulent transactions in the insurance sector.



The countries covered in the insurance fraud detection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.19 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $12.01 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Characteristics



3. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Insurance Fraud Detection



5. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

On-Premises

Cloud

6.2. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Solution

Services

6.3. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Claims Fraud

Identity Theft

Payment And Billing Fraud

Money Laundering

6.5. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Insurance Companies

Agents And Brokers

Insurance Intermediaries

Other End Users

7. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

