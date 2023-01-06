Physical Access Control System Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Honeywell, Bosch Security, Safran, Assa Abloy & More

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Access Control System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physical access control system market is expected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2021 to $8.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The physical access control system market is expected to reach $12.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



North America was the largest region in the physical access control system market in 2021. The regions covered in the physical access control system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising adoption of electronic security systems such as biometrics is expected to propel the growth of the physical access control system market going forward. An electronic security system refers to equipment that could perform security operations such as surveillance, access control, alarm, or intrusion control to a facility or area that uses power from the mains and a power backup. Electronic Security Systems are the physical security systems deployed to integrate into a facility's necessary level of protection.

For instance, in 2021, according to Goode Intelligence, a UK-based identity, authentication, and biometrics research and events company, biometrics are used by 73% of businesses to provide a positive customer and user experience. Additionally, 55% use biometric authentication technologies, and 75% use biometrics for identity verification. Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic security systems will drive the physical access control system market.



Technological Advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the physical access control system market. Major companies operating in the physical access control system market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2020, Openpath Security Inc, a US-based access control and security automation company, launched digital badging capabilities. These capabilities reimagined credential with Custom Designs that has two-way communication and enterprise-grade security capabilities to bridge the physical and digital security gaps. It also allows users to match their physical ID badge and photo to a digital credential to enhance the security process.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.3 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $12.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Keypads-based PACs; Card-based PACs; Biometric PACs

3) By End User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Manufacturing; Services, Communication and Media; Retail and Other Corporate; Transportation and Utilities; Other End Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Physical Access Control System Market Characteristics



3. Physical Access Control System Market Trends And Strategies



4. Physical Access Control System Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Physical Access Control System Market Size And Growth



6. Physical Access Control System Market Segmentation

7. Physical Access Control System Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Physical Access Control System Market



9. China Physical Access Control System Market



10. India Physical Access Control System Market



11. Japan Physical Access Control System Market



12. Australia Physical Access Control System Market



13. Indonesia Physical Access Control System Market



14. South Korea Physical Access Control System Market



15. Western Europe Physical Access Control System Market



16. UK Physical Access Control System Market



17. Germany Physical Access Control System Market



18. France Physical Access Control System Market

19. Eastern Europe Physical Access Control System Market



20. Russia Physical Access Control System Market



21. North America Physical Access Control System Market



22. USA Physical Access Control System Market



23. South America Physical Access Control System Market



24. Brazil Physical Access Control System Market



25. Middle East Physical Access Control System Market



26. Africa Physical Access Control System Market



27. Physical Access Control System Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Physical Access Control System Market



29. Physical Access Control System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



