Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increased Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Presents Opportunities

The global piezoelectric devices market size is expected to reach USD 47.92 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The rising demand for piezoelectric devices for faster energy harvesting and the growing demand for modern aerospace & defense applications contribute to the market's growth.
Piezoelectric generators are used on a large scale in portable consumer electronic devices such as smartwatches, smartphones, and laptops to meet the power requirements of these devices. Furthermore, they find applications in wearables such as activity trackers, fashion accessories, clothes, shoes, and wristbands. The increasing demand for these generators in consumer electronics and medical devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.
The rising demand for polymer-based piezoelectric sensors and films in aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, and consumer electronics applications is supposed to influence the market's growth. Piezoelectric actuators are used in the vibration damping mechanism in the aerospace industry. Additionally, lightweight piezoelectric motors are used in the most demanding positioning applications in the aerospace and defense industry. These factors will lead the market demand.
Additionally, the surging deployment of piezoelectric sensors and polymers in healthcare devices and the rising adoption of piezoelectric nanomaterials in electronic devices offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast timeline.
Piezoelectric Devices Market Report Highlights
- The piezoelectric generators are anticipated to hold significant market revenue during the forecast period due to their flexibility, stability, and sensitivity, enabling them to be applicable in various industries.
- Piezoelectric polymers are witness to growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their applications in various industries, including healthcare, aerospace, electronics, and others.
- Aerospace & defense accounted for the most considerable market share in 2021 due to the growing utilization of piezoelectric materials to solve issues with aircraft, including high cabin noise, engine vibrations, and flow supply due to turbulence.
- Piezoelectric discs acquired the most considerable market share in 2021 due to their ability to create a high-frequency and transient response while operating in challenging temperatures and circumstances.
- Asia Pacific dominated the regional market due to the growing emphasis on R&D of piezoelectric materials and the ever-increasing consumer electronics and automotive sectors in this region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- High Adoption of Piezoelectric Products in the Aerospace Industry
- Increased Investments in Renewable Energy Projects
Restraints and Challenges
- High Cost
The publisher has segmented the piezoelectric devices market report based on product, material, application, element, and regions:
Piezoelectric Devices, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Piezoelectric Sensors
- Piezoelectric Actuators
- Stack Actuators
- Strip Actuators
- Shear Actuators
- Tube Actuators
- Piezoelectric Motors
- Piezoelectric Generators
- Piezoelectric Transducers
- Others
Piezoelectric Devices, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Piezoelectric Crystals
- Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Piezoelectric Polymers
- Piezoelectric Composites
Piezoelectric Devices, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Aerospace & Defense
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Imaging Devices
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Surgical tools
- Information & Communication
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Piezoelectric Devices, Element Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Piezoelectric Discs
- Piezoelectric Rings
- Piezoelectric Plates
Piezoelectric Devices, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$30.66 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$47.92 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Insights
5. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application
6. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product
7. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material
8. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Element
9. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- APC International Ltd.
- Birch Vesper Technologies Inc.
- Cedrat Technologies S.A
- Ceram Tec GmbH
- Emfit Ltd.
- Enocean Gmbh
- Ionix Advanced Technologies
- Kinetic Ceramics
- Kyocera Corp.
- L3harris Technologies Inc
- Lifemedix LLC
- Mad City Labs Inc.
- Microgen Systems Inc
- Morgen Advanced Materials Plc
- Nanomotion Motion Solutions
- Oxsensis Ltd.
- Physik Instrumente (Pi) Gmbh & Co. Kg.
- Piezo Systems Jena Gmbh
- Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics Gmbh
- Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann Gmbh.
