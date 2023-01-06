Home Security Systems Global Market Report 2022: Advancement in the Internet of Things and Wireless Technologies Fosters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Security Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Home Type; Security; Systems; Services; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home security systems market size is expected to reach USD 97.8 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing popularity of smart homes, which have integrated smart security systems, is driving the demand for home security systems. Home protection and the safety of the family are the main objectives of a home security system. A security system can spot fire, water damage, burglary, smoke, carbon monoxide poisoning, and other risks. In addition, the market is driven by IoT technology and Artificial Intelligence. Integration of such technology with a home security system is likely to play a vital role in fostering market growth.



In June 2022, Arlo Go introduced two outdoor security cameras; because of Wi-Fi and cellular data, the smart camera might be deployed in more remote locations like a vacation home or a construction site. The device features a two-way communication system and an integrated siren.



Wireless communication, low-power technologies, and miniaturized sensors have all been made possible by the internet of things (IoT). As the industry prepares to introduce the idea of IoT to homes in the form of smart apps, there is also widespread adoption of both electronic devices like smartphones and tablets and the internet. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the target audience with the emergence of smart sensing applications is further likely to bolster the product demand.



Due to rising security and safety concerns, the Indian market for home security systems is experiencing significant growth. Home security system market trends are currently in the spotlight due in large part to market dynamics and growth tactics like efforts to raise consumer awareness of these security systems and the momentum that the Internet of Things (IoT) is currently experiencing in everyday life.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $52.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems

Advancement in the Internet of Things and Wireless Technologies

Restraints and Challenges

System Complexity

Home Security Systems Market Report Highlights

To secure the families and properties from theft and intruders the consumers started installing home security cameras by professionals to avoid taking any risks.

The do-It-Yourself segment accounts for a moderate revenue share, in 2021. A significant element in this segment's growth is the rising consumer desire for goods made from recyclable and reusable materials.

Digital video cameras also offer greater viewing angles and higher quality. Customers may view actions on their surveillance feeds using, PCs, mobile devices, and tablets from anywhere.

Companies in North American region are expanding their knowledge of access control systems to provide distinctive innovations and services in this market

The global players include ADT, Resideo Technology, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Hangzhou Hike Vision Digital Technology, and ASSA ABLOY

The publisher has segmented the home security systems market report based on home type, security, system, services, and region:

Home Security Systems, Home Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Independent Home

Apartments

Home Security Systems, Security Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Professionally Installed and Monitored

Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored

Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

Home Security Systems, System Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Video Surveillance System

Intruder Alarm System

Access Control System

Fire Protection System

Entrance Control System

Home Security Systems, Services Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Security System Integration Services

Video Surveillance Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Access Control Services

Fire Protection Services

Home Security Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Home Security Systems Market Insights



5. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Security



6. Global Home Security Systems Market, by System



7. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Home Type



8. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Services



9. Global Home Security Systems Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

ADT

Resideo Technology

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

ASSA ABLOY

Godrej and Boyce Mfg.

Allegion.

Control4 Corporation

Schneider Electric

Legrand

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions

Scout Security.

