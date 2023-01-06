The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $100.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608403/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the anti-counterfeit packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming e-commerce industry, increasing incidents of counterfeiting, and the presence of government regulations and associations to curb counterfeit packaging.



The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare products

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Technology

• Authentication

• Traceability



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of smart and intelligent packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of 3D barcodes and the rising deployment of blockchain technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anti-counterfeit packaging market covers the following areas:

• Anti-counterfeit packaging market sizing

• Anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast

• Anti-counterfeit packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-counterfeit packaging market vendors that include Advanced Track and Trace, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Ampacet Corp., Angstrom Technologies Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Flint Group, Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Prooftag SAS, Savi Technology Inc., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., UFlex Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the anti-counterfeit packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

