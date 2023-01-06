The Global Automotive LED Lighting Market is forecast to grow by $2005.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183856/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive LED lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of LEDs in automotive intelligent lighting system applications, the growing popularity of ambient lighting in automobiles, and the incorporation of energy-efficient solutions in automobiles.



The automotive LED lighting market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Exterior

• Interior



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of hybrid LED headlights as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive LED lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of adaptive lighting systems and the growing popularity of OLED lighting technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive LED lighting market covers the following areas:

• Automotive LED lighting market sizing

• Automotive LED lighting market forecast

• Automotive LED lighting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive LED lighting market vendors that include Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System Co. Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Nichia Corp, OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SL Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft., Valeo SA, Varroc Lighting, and Zumtobel Group AG. Also, the automotive LED lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

