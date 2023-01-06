|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 January 2023
|£35.81m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 January 2023
|£35.81m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,332,720
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 05 January 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|72.59p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|72.59p
|Ordinary share price
|57.90p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(20.24%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 05/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.