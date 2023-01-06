The Global Biopesticides Market is forecast to grow by $5666.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.27% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopesticides Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01592853/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the biopesticides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in pest activities due to global warming, improved biological pest control methods, and demand for organic products.



The biopesticides market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Bioherbicides

• Biofungicdes

• Bioinsecticides

• Bionematicides

• Others



By Product

• Natural products

• Microbials

• Macrobials

• Semiochemicals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in biopesticide development as one of the prime reasons driving the biopesticides market growth during the next few years. Also, multiple usages of biopesticides and increasing environmental concerns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the biopesticides market covers the following areas:

• Biopesticides market sizing

• Biopesticides market forecast

• Biopesticides market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biopesticides market vendors that include Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Bionema Ltd., Certis Usa LLC, FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Phyllom BioProducts Corp., SEIPASA SA, STK Bio AG Technologies, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, and Vegalab SA. Also, the biopesticides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01592853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________