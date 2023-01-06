The Global Luggage Market is forecast to grow by $12521.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luggage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01361303/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the luggage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global travel and tourism industry augmenting its growth, rising participation of women and children in sports, and shifting preferences for a better lifestyle.



The luggage market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Specialty stores

• Department stores hypermarkets

• Online retail

• Warehouse clubs



By Product

• Travel luggage

• Casual luggage

• Business luggage

• Sports luggage



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of convertible and foldable luggage as one of the prime reasons driving the luggage market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of innovative product features and advances in technology for security and increasing emphasis on r and d activities by key competitors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the luggage market covers the following areas:

• Luggage market sizing

• Luggage market forecast

• Luggage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luggage market vendors that include Adidas AG, Brics Industria Valigeria Fine Spa, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc., Groupe Artemis, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MCM Products USA Inc., Nike Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International S.A., Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Under Armour Inc., United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, VIP Industries Ltd., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Also, the luggage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01361303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________