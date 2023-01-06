Outlook on the Evolving Sports Drink Market in the United States to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Evolving Sports Drink Market in the U.S. through 2026: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report from Beverage Marketing Corporation includes industry data by geographic region, pricing, consumer demographics, advertising, quarterly growth, distribution channels and packaging, and low-calorie options. It provides statistics for key brands including all-sales-channel-inclusive sales results, market share and growth.

This market report also offers projections and provides users with the data needed to identify opportunities, benchmark their progress and set goals for the future.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including the covid-19 pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading sports beverage companies.

New for 2022: The Evolving Sports Drink Market in the U.S., as its name suggests, also delves into some of the newer brands that have emerged as a result of the success of BodyArmor in recent years.

PepsiCo, Inc. - Gatorade

Coca-Cola Company - Powerade

Coca-Cola Company - BodyArmor

BioSteel

Coco5

This report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable total market data. Questions answered in this industry research report include:

How many gallons of sports drinks did U.S. residents consume in 2021 and the first half of 2022?

How did the packaging mix change in 2021?

Which distribution channel grew the fastest in 2021? Which sales channels will gain share through 2026?

What proportion of sports drinks are low-calorie?

Is the protein drink segment growing? If so, by how much?

What market share will sports powders and low-calorie sports beverages command by 2026?

Which distribution channels will gain importance in 2026?

The report offers an in-depth look at the category, companies and brands shaping the U.S. sports beverage market and looks at historical, current and anticipated segment growth through 2026. It provides perspective on the segment and its many facets, providing sales and volume statistics including total market retail dollar sales, wholesale dollar data and volume data. Through Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of the market including:

Historical, current and projected market statistics with the granularity necessary to put trends in context and identify pockets of opportunity.

Regional perspective on the marketplace in the U.S., highlighting volume and growth pattern variations from region to region.

Company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes PepsiCo (Gatorade), Coca-Cola (Powerade and, BodyArmor), BioSteel and Coco5 as well as fledgling brands hoping to establish a bulwark in the category.

Analysis of regular vs. reduced calorie sports drink market trends.

A look at sports beverages by flavor through 2026.

Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

Volume and share data by package size historically, currently and five years into the future.

Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and a look at category spending by media type (including internet advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

Perspective on the protein drink market.

Five-year projections for the sports drink market and its sub-segments.

