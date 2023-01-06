New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06378003/?utm_source=GNW



Middle East Activated Carbon Market Growth & Trends



The Middle East activated carbon market is expected to reach USD 190.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report. The growth is attributed to the rise in demand for water treatment in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman. Activated carbon is characterized by the presence of a large number of tiny pores that significantly increase surface area.



It facilitates the activated carbon to possess greater adsorption properties, thereby finding application in impurity removal from vapors, gases, and fluids.It is also used to remove impurities in municipal drinking water, odor removal, food & beverage processing, air filters, and industrial pollution control, among others.



In addition, a wide range of applications in other industries, including automotive and pharmaceutical & medical, is likely to trigger product demand in the coming years.



Activated carbon finds application for impurity removal purposes in municipal drinking water, odor removal, food & beverage processing, point-of-use filters, and industrial pollution control.Government norms and regulations have forced key end-use industries to adopt efficient particulate removal systems, thus, paving the way for increased demand.



This trend is expected to benefit the overall market growth over the forecast period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various industries.The product witnessed positive demand from food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and air purifier applications.



With the rising consumer awareness related to personal hygiene and cleanliness, the demand for air purifiers witnessed growth during the pandemic.



In addition, the key manufacturers increased their production of surgical masks inclusive of activated carbon to ensure the delivery of clean air.As the air purification requirement rose significantly after the outbreak of the pandemic on the account of the rising need for clean and hygienic air, the market witnessed notable growth.



As companies resumed production of activated carbon in 2021, the product witnessed high demand from key end-use industries.



Middle East Activated Carbon Market Report Highlights

• Powdered products witnessed the fastest growth rate of 4.5% due to high absorption capacity that can fulfill treatment objectives, and remove a range of particulates

• The coconut source segment witnessed the fastest growth rate of 4.6% as these are renewable resources with high carbon content which makes them the most preferable source for producing activated carbon

• The gas phase segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 4.4% over the forecast period owing to a surge in air purification need from commercial as well as domestic users

• Water treatment end-use witnessed the fastest growth rate of 4.6% owing to rising demand for wastewater treatment in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, due to the scarcity of water

• Qatar witnessed the fastest growing rate of 4.9% as compared to other countries, owing to inadequate natural freshwater resources and limited groundwater resources in the country

• Stringent government regulations toward waste treatment for controlling air and water pollution are anticipated to limit market growth. For instance, the UAE government is focusing on converting waste into energy, controlling the hazardous waste, and treating wastewater

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06378003/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________