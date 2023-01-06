|Series
|RIKS 26 0216
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|01/11/2023
|01/11/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,758
|7,673
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.500
|/
|2.004
|87.885
|/
|2.000
|Total Number of Bids Received
|26
|36
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,394
|10,173
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|28
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|28
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.500
|/
|2.004
|87.885
|/
|2.000
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.541
|/
|1.990
|88.337
|/
|1.960
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.500
|/
|2.004
|87.885
|/
|2.000
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.513
|/
|1.999
|88.061
|/
|1.984
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.541
|/
|1.990
|88.337
|/
|1.960
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.393
|/
|2.040
|87.324
|/
|2.050
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.498
|/
|2.004
|87.958
|/
|1.994
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.24
|1.33
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND