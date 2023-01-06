Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKS 26 0216RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 01/11/202301/11/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,7587,673
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.500/2.00487.885/2.000
Total Number of Bids Received 2636
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,39410,173
Total Number of Successful Bids 1528
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1528
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.500/2.00487.885/2.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.541/1.99088.337/1.960
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.500/2.00487.885/2.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.513/1.99988.061/1.984
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.541/1.99088.337/1.960
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.393/2.04087.324/2.050
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.498/2.00487.958/1.994
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.241.33