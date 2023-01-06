New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age Group, By Material Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377997/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Clear Aligners Market Growth & Trends



The Europe clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for dental aesthetics and the surge in demand for transparent braces in orthodontic treatments. Clear aligners are gaining popularity as they are easily removable, enabling patients to maintain better oral health while undergoing treatment and doing so with the least amount of disruption to their daily life. Patients are opting for clear aligners as traditional braces and wires make it difficult to floss and brush teeth.



The impact of COVID-19 was prominent on the dental market as the majority of dental procedures were postponed as most of the dental practices were closed.However, the use of digital technologies and teledentistry by doctors helped to maintain the demand for clear aligners during the pandemic.



The Europe market observed a significant surge in the clear aligner’s sales in the direct-to-consumer business channel.



The Europe clear aligners industry is rapidly increasing due to 3D printing as they can be personalized due to the new technologies, giving customers a better and more reliable experience.Consumers can now straighten their teeth quickly and effectively at home.



At-home straightening kits are extremely handy for people who might not have the opportunity to visit the dentist for their teeth-straightening requirements.



Europe Clear Aligners Market Report Highlights

• Based on age group, the adult segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.2% in 2022 owing to easier availability, convenience, and affordability of clear aligners. The teens segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 33% over the forecast period about the increased adoption of telemedicine and esthetic dentistry

• Based on end-use, the standalone practices segment held the largest revenue share of 52.7% in 2022 due to the easier availability of advanced technologies and affordability of clear aligners

• Based on material type, the polyurethane segment held the largest revenue share of over 76% in 2022 owing to several advantages such as excellent elastomeric and mechanical characteristics compared to other materials

• Based on distribution channels, the offline segment held a majority of the market share of 74.4% in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The majority of market players carry out their sales operations mainly through offline distribution channels

• Germany held the largest market share of over 24% in 2022 owing to the rising public awareness related to dental health. The adoption of clear aligners has increased in Germany due to the rapidly aging population in the region, which is susceptible to a malocclusion

