New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377994/?utm_source=GNW



Surgical Planning Software Market Growth & Trends



The global surgical planning software market size is expected to reach USD 167.9 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. Technological development in the healthcare sector, growing demand for immediate access to medical care, and increasing global geriatric population are the factors driving the growth of the market. Planning and visualizing the surgery is an important aspect of the care provided to the patients considering the specific anatomy of the individual, to perform surgery and expect the outcome. The steps taken before entering the operation rooms can tremendously impact the surgery time, anticipating anomalies, decreasing invasiveness, and eventually patient satisfaction. Furthermore, surgical planning technology simplifies the analysis of complicated anatomy and speeds up disease interpretation.



The COVID-19 outbreak caused disruption of routine healthcare leading to a decrease in hospital attendance, rescheduling of surgical services, and postponement of cancer screening programs.The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on surgical care globally.



The drop in the number of beds and the operation room capacity has led to considerable delays in critical and semi-elective surgical treatments. As per the article from the Annals of Surgery, the pandemic has led to the interruption in the delivery of surgical services, with an approximate cancellation of around 28 million elective surgeries globally during the first wave of COVID-19 in addition to the cancellation of diagnostic and interventional pathways.



The key companies in the market are attempting to enhance their product portfolio by upgrading their products, employing significant cooperative efforts, and considering acquisitions and government permissions in order to increase their client base and capture a larger share of the market.For instance, In February 2022, 3D Systems announced an agreement to acquire Kumovis, a Munich, Germany-based manufacturing solutions provider for customized healthcare applications.



The acquisition will help 3D Systems to add an exclusive extrusion technology to its vast polymer printing healthcare portfolio, permitting the company to expand its potential market for customized healthcare products and applications.



Surgical Planning Software Market Report Highlights

• Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.5% in 2021 as it is secure, care-setting-agnostic, and can efficiently manage large datasets.

• Based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.5% in 2022 owing to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases

• Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 54% in 2022 and is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030. Hospitals rely on efficient surgical planning software to increase operational efficiency, automate patient communication, and deliver consistent and transparent surgical planning for patients

• In 2022, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 42.3% in 2022, pertaining to the favorable reimbursement structure and the availability of telemedicine services. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and increased development in the healthcare infrastructure driving the market expansion in the region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________