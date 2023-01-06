MMIT Announces the Winners of the Q3 2022 Patient Access Awards

Payers and physicians recognize manufacturers across seven therapeutic areas who are dedicated to smoothing patient access

Yardley, PA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT)—the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access—has announced the winners of the quarterly Patient Access Awards to honor manufacturers who are committed to improving patient access to life-saving therapies.

“There is so much innovation happening in the pharmaceutical industry today,” said Diane Watson, CEO of MMIT, a Norstella company. “We are thrilled to recognize the manufacturers who not only bring innovative drugs to market but also ensure that patients can access them.”

The winners—one per therapeutic area—are determined by payer and physician stakeholders, who are surveyed as part of MMIT’s quarterly Oncology Index and Biologics and Injectables Index.

In this research, payer and physician stakeholders assess and rank the performance of manufacturers across a series of factors, including the manufacturer’s overall commitment to a disease, account representative support, patient and family support programs and resources, patient copay assistance, physician education and support, and HUB services.

“Congratulations to each of the winners, all of whom are dedicated to developing life-saving drugs and making sure they get into the hands of the patients who need them,” said Watson. “We are honored to recognize your efforts.”

The winners of the Q3 Patient Access Awards are:

Oncology:

Bristol Myers Squibb (Multiple Myeloma)

AstraZeneca (Ovarian Cancer)

Janssen (Prostate Cancer)

Biologics & Injectables:

Janssen (Crohn’s Disease)

ViiV Healthcare (HIV)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Narcolepsy)

Janssen (Ulcerative Colitis)

 

Learn more information about the Patient Access Awards here.

About MMIT

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn

