$154.3 Billion Worldwide IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Akamai Technologies and Verizon Communications

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market size reached US$ 61.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 154.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.57% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) refers to the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dish and fiber optic cables to stream content at various locations.
The IPTV primarily uses IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for live broadcasts and on-demand programs. In comparison to the public internet, it provides the network operators with more control over the video traffic and enables regular quality-checks of the service. It also allows the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.
Global IPTV Market Trends:
The thriving electronics industry, along with an improving broadband infrastructure across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption rates of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels and hybrid IPTV services are catalyzing the growth of the market.
Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies, such as digitization of television and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services have favored the widespread acceptance of IPTV across the globe. Significant developments in the internet setup and enhanced internet connectivity across the residential and commercial sectors are also providing a boost to the market.
Moreover, changing consumer preferences have increased the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes and can support video calls, along with online conferencing and games.
Other factors, including the rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization across the globe, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AT&T, Bharti Airtel Limited, Akamai Technologies, Verizon Communications, Orange S.A., Ericsson, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, MatrixStream Technologies Inc., Arris International, Sterlite Technologies, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Corporation, Telefonica, Foxtel, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nectro IPTV, Amino Technologies, PCCW, Chunghwa Telecom, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global IPTV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global IPTV industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IPTV industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the subscription type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the streaming type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global IPTV industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global IPTV industry?
- What is the structure of the global IPTV industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global IPTV industry?
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|107
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$61.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$154.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global IPTV Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Subscription Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Device Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Streaming Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.9 Market Breakup by End-User
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Subscription Type
6.1 Subscription Based IPTV
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Subscription Free IPTV
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
7.1 Wired
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wireless
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Device Type
8.1 Smartphones & Tablets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Smart TVs
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 PCs
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Streaming Type
9.1 Video IPTV
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Non-Video IPTV
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Service Type
10.1 In-House Service
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Managed Service
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End-User
11.1 Residential
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Enterprises
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AT&T
16.3.2 Bharti Airtel Limited
16.3.3 Akamai Technologies
16.3.4 Verizon Communications
16.3.5 Orange S.A.
16.3.6 Ericsson
16.3.7 CenturyLink
16.3.8 Deutsche Telekom
16.3.9 MatrixStream Technologies Inc.
16.3.10 Arris International
16.3.11 Sterlite Technologies
16.3.12 Cisco Systems
16.3.13 Broadcom Corporation
16.3.14 Telefonica
16.3.15 Foxtel
16.3.16 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.3.17 Nectro IPTV
16.3.18 Amino Technologies
16.3.19 PCCW
16.3.20 Chunghwa Telecom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi4wvn
Attachment