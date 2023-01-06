Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market worth $5.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, Wearable), Sampling (Stack, Manual, Passive), Pollutants (Chemical, Particulate Matter, Biological), User (Government, Petrochemical, Power plant, Residential) - Global Forecasts to 2026", The air quality monitoring systems market is expected to witness stable demand during the forecast period. The global air quality monitoring systems market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market"

222 - Tables

33 - Figures

286 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183784537

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 5.9 Billion by 2026 CAGR 6.5% Historical Data 2020-2026 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Sampling Method, Pollutant, Product, End Users and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The dominant players in the global air quality monitoring system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others. Key Market Opportunities Continuous R&D and technological advancements Key Market Drivers Favorable public & private initiatives for environmental conservation and public awareness

Technological advancements in air quality monitoring systems, rising levels of air pollution, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, and ongoing initiatives toward the development of environment-friendly industries are the major factors that drives the growth of this market. Adding to this, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, and the increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution also supports the growth of this market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=183784537

The air quality monitoring systems devices market is expected to experience steady growth owing to the rising concern of air pollution. According to WHO, aAmbient air pollution accounts for an estimated 4.2 million deaths per year due to stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, acute and chronic respiratory diseases. Around 91% of the world’s population lives in places where air quality levels exceed WHO limits. While ambient air pollution affects developed and developing countries alike, low- and middle-income countries experience the highest-burden, with the greatest toll in the WHO Western Pacific and South-East Asia regions. According to WHO, 3.8 million people a year die prematurely from illness attributable to the household air pollution. Among these 3.8 million deaths:

27% are due to pneumonia

18% from stroke

27% from ischaemic heart disease

20% from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

8% from lung cancer

On the basis of sampling methods, the global air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into active/continuous monitoring, manual monitoring, passive monitoring, intermittent monitoring, and stack monitoring. The active/continuous monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2020, whereas the stack monitoring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The continuous air monitoring method provides automatic and real-time data measurement of various air quality parameters, such as CO2, NH3, CO, hydrocarbons, H2S, PM, and SO2. In this method, a sample is collected over a short time period and processed either by sensors that are directly connected to the sampler or through a separate analysis procedure. The method generates measurements, which are averaged during a set time frame of a few seconds to few minutes to record the integrated results. Continuous AQM is conducted in areas such as urban centers and industrial facilities that have high exposure to air pollutants or a high risk of significant environmental changes within a short time period. The development of advanced continuous monitoring systems, rising public concerns about the deterioration of ambient air quality standards, and the increasing installation base of continuous air monitoring stations across major markets are the factors supporting market growth in this segment.

On the basis of types of pollutant monitored by air quality monitoring devices, this market is segmented into chemical pollutant, physical pollutants, and biological pollutants. The chemical pollutants segment is further segmented into nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOX), carbon oxides (COX), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other chemical pollutants. The chemical pollutants segment commanded the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market, by pollutant, in 2020. The physical pollutants segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. Physical pollutants include particulate matter (PM), asbestos fibers, dust, and soot. Increasing industrialization and urbanization have raised the concentrations of these pollutants in the air. A broadly favorable regulatory scenario, rising levels of PM in the air, and increasing construction activity have driven the adoption of air quality monitors for physical pollutants.

On the basis of product, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors. Indoor monitors commanded the largest share of the global AQM products market in 2020. The dominant position of this market segment can be attributed to the growing installation of AQM stations, initiatives to increase public awareness about the health implications of indoor air pollution, increasing adoption of smart home and green-building technologies, and the growing preference for pollution-free indoor environments. Market growth is further aided by the continuous development and commercialization of innovative AQM technologies and government regulations mandating the regular monitoring of indoor air quality in working premises.

Based on end user, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authorities, and other end users. The government agencies and academic institutes segment dominated the global AQM end-user market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the presence of stringent environmental regulations (that mandate the adoption of air pollution monitoring products among industries), increased number of research collaborations, rising government investments for effective AQM and air pollution control, and the increasing installations of AQM stations worldwide. The commercial and residential users segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2020. The rising adoption of green building and smart home technologies, and the advancement in air quality monitoring systems are the major factors driving the demand for AQM products among commercial and residential users.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=183784537

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the air quality monitoring systems market with the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the easy accessibility and fast adoption of advanced technologies among key stakeholders and the presence of stringent government regulations for effective pollution monitoring and control. The air quality monitoring systems market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries and government support for the development and commercialization of advanced AQM products.

Key Players:

The air quality monitoring systems market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), 3M (US), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), General Electric (US), Emerson Electric Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), and TSI Incorporated (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytics Market

Environmental Monitoring Market

Healthcare IT Market

Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market

Radiation Dose Management Market