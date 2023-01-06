Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) and Forecasts.



The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) market was valued at US$98,487 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032. Technology innovation brought by CROs is also playing an increasingly important role in the outsourcing market. The larger CMOs are developing technology solutions that support trial data integration across multiple systems; data repositories that enable sponsors to get real-time clinical insights on their drugs’ performances; and tools that support better trial designs, including adaptive trial software such as ICON PLC’s AddPlan software, which has been used by the FDA and other global regulatory bodies to assess adaptive trial submissions.

Demand for HPAPI Manufacturing Services Will Be Driven by the Introduction of New Biologics

Up until 2032, the lengthy biopharmaceutical pipeline will also fuel demand for more complex molecules and growth in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Demand for HPAPI manufacturing, lyophilisation, and fill-finish services will be driven by the introduction of new biologics and ADCs (antibody-drug conjugates). According to Visiongain, businesses seeking to produce complex biologics like next-generation antibody therapies and extended release formulations will turn to CMOs with experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market?

The current COVID-19 outbreak has changed the supply chain picture, and this is likely to have a significant short-term impact on the worldwide contract manufacturing industry, including China. However, the actions being taken by the pharmaceutical industry participants and contract manufacturers are anticipated to benefit stakeholders in absorbing this impact.

The need for large-scale contract manufacturing is anticipated to rise dramatically as pharmaceutical companies resume full-scale operations following the coronavirus outbreak. After the COVID-19 pandemic is over, a number of businesses will try to increase their output to meet the rising demand. Therefore, it is anticipated that such larger corporations will hire contract development and manufacturing companies to make up for the losses incurred during the crisis. Additionally, many governmental agencies are developing strategies to assist the expansion of contract development and manufacturing businesses so that these businesses may help other, larger businesses increase their efficiency.

Visiongain’s 372-page report provides 159 tables, 212 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global top 50 pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs). Get financial analysis of the overall market and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing top 50 pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Demand for Formulation Development Services is Growing

Successful formulation development is vital for the commercial success of a new drug. The drug product must be stable for storage and transport, convenient for patient administration and reach the target site within the body at the desired concentration. There are many elements necessary for successful formulation development, including analytical assays, excipient identification, identifying the correct drug delivery route and finding the right delivery device. Increasingly companies are outsourcing formulation development to CMOs to gain access to a new or expensive technology, such as hot-melt extrusion. Both Catalent and Evonik Degussa offer hot melt extrusion services along with formulation services.

Biopharmaceutical Companies Strive for Strategic Collaboration with Drug Delivery Technology Firms

Rising healthcare costs, patent cliffs, the highly competitive pharmaceutical market and the need to develop innovative therapies are pushing researchers and market players to search for alternative and new drug delivery technologies. The resulting advanced drug delivery industry is playing a major role in shaping the bio/pharmaceutical industry. Companies with proprietary drug delivery technologies are collaborating with drug manufacturers to apply their technologies to existing products to protect themselves from generic versions and to further develop new drugs. Both the licensing and strategic collaborative business models exist in the drug delivery industry.

Manufacturing and Packaging Capabilities Are Lacking

Numerous small drug developing companies do not have their own manufacturing facilities and packaging capabilities, so they are dependent upon outsourcing providers for their manufacturing and packaging needs. Halozyme engaged third parties to manufacture bulk rHuPH20, PEGPH20 and Hylenex recombinant. The company has supply agreements with contract manufacturing organisations Avid Bioservices Inc. (Avid) and Cook Pharmica LLC (Cook) to produce supplies of bulk rHuPH20.

Pharma Firms will Continue to Look for Ways to Reduce Drug Costs

Pharma companies will continue to look for ways to cut drug costs, increasing company profits, particularly in the face of increased generic and biosimilar competition in this decade. With improved regulatory standards in emerging markets, developed market pharma companies will increasingly be able to take advantage of low-cost manufacturing there for high quality drug products. Emerging market CMOs will also see revenue growth as a result of the increased genericization of markets globally.

In developed markets, pharma companies with leading blockbuster products will look to CMOs to help with drug reformulation to extend product lifecycles in this decade. There is growing demand for controlled release oral formulations that provide improved dosing schedules for patients in chronic diseases. Niche technologies that provide improved stability and bioavailability for oral formulations will also be in demand in this decade - more than two thirds of NCEs are poorly soluble. Pharma companies will not want to invest in these technologies for a limited number of products and will therefore outsource to CMOs with specific technological capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the top 50 pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) market are Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alkermes, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Avid Bioservices, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, BD, bioMérieux, Boston Scientific Corporation, CordenPharma International, Catalent Inc., Consort Medical plc, CSL Limited, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Dupont, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Emergent BioSolutions, Evonik Industries, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE&Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GSK plc, Grifols, Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd., INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM), Lonza, McKesson Corporation, Merck KGaA, Moderna Inc., Nipro Corporation, Novartis AG, Novavax, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., PPD Inc., Sanofi, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UPM Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines Inc., WuXi AppTec, and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co., LTD. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE signed a new vaccine supply agreement with the US government to support the ongoing COVID-19 fight. The US government will receive 105 million doses (30 g, 10 g, and 3 g) under the terms of the agreement.

In May 2022, International Chemical Investors Group ("ICIG") and Astorg signed a legally binding agreement under which Astorg will purchase CordenPharma from ICIG. CordenPharma is a leading pharmaceutical CDMO with highly differentiated capabilities in active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, and drug products. The founders will take advantage of the chance to reinvest as partners with Astorg as part of the deal.

