Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 3.6 Bn by 2027

Chicago, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Railways, Buses, Transport Vehicles, Police Vehicles, Drones), Vertical (Law Enforcement, Transportation, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", Mobile video surveillance systems are extensively deployed in a variety of settings, including transportation, law enforcement, industrial and more. Recent advances in wireless signal processing enable the development of m mobile video surveillance systems, notably systems that can flexibly adapt to both WiFI and cellular network. Mobile surveillance and security solutions are increasingly incorporating on-board analytics to deliver data that can drive intelligent protection and monitoring. Hence, the role of on-board analytics is expected to continue to expand significantly in 2022 and beyond.

Although the mobile video surveillance market is growing at a steady pace, the market is competitive among the players in the market. Key strategies adopted by top players to enhance their product portfolios, increase their market share and expand their presence in the market mainly include new product launches and product developments.

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.4 Billion Market size value in 2027 USD 3.6 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.7% Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion/Million), Volume (Million Units) Segments covered Offering, Application, Vertical, and Geography Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Avigilon (Canada), Teledyne FLIR (US), Briefcam (US) and among others.

Dahua Technology (China),

Axis Communications (Sweden),

Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany),

Hanwha Techwin (South Korea),

Avigilon (Canada),

Teledyne FLIR (US),

Briefcam (US) and among others.

Hanwha Techwin has a presence in Korea, the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s subsidiaries include Samsung Opto - Electronics America, Inc. (US), Tianjin Samsung Techwin Opto- Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Techwin (Europe) Ltd. (UK), Shanghai Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd. (China), Techwin Engineering Center (Japan), and Samsung Techwin Do Brasil Equipamentos de Seguranca Ltda. (Brazil).

Axis Communications is one of the market leaders in developing and marketing video surveillance and access control solutions. In February 2015, the Japanese multinational Canon (Japan) acquired the company and remained its largest stakeholder. The company operates independently from Canon. It is continuously engaged in developing and launching innovative network products to retain its position as a market leader. Axis Communications majorly operates through two business segments, namely, Video and Others.

The company offers network cameras, video encoders, NVRs, VMS, and system devices related to the mobile video surveillance market. Its products are used across various applications in the law enforcement, transportation, and industrial sectors. Axis Communications offer ruggedized onboard cameras for surveillance onboard trains, trams, and metros. The cameras comply with the most stringent EN50155 standards for railway applications. These cameras are also deployed across buses, emergency vehicles, trucks, and even industrial environments where they are exposed to shock and vibration. The company also offers open-platform body-worn cameras that are robust, lightweight, and easy to use for law enforcement applications.

North America is expected to account for a dominant share of the market

In North America, which covers the US, Canada, and Mexico, the demand for advanced surveillance cameras is expected to increase for military & defense applications. The market in the US is driven by the increasing installation of surveillance equipment. North America has witnessed major terrorist and criminal attacks in the past few years. Therefore, the increasing use of mobile video surveillance cameras along international and regional borders will propel the mobile video surveillance market in the region in the next few years. The North American market is dominated by US manufacturers, such as Avigilon (Canada), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), and Pelco (US). March Networks (Canada) has introduced several new mobile IP cameras to complete its transportation solution for buses, light rails, and passenger rail fleets.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Axis Communications (Sweden) launched the next generation of AXIS M11 Box Cameras offering superb image quality even in low light conditions. The indoor models, AXIS M1135 Mk II and AXIS M1137 Mk II, offered 2 MP and 5 MP resolution, respectively. The two outdoor-ready models, AXIS M1135-E Mk II and AXIS M1137-E Mk II, came enclosed in an IP66-, IK10- and NEMA 4X-rated casing to protect against water, corrosion, dust, and impacts.

In February 2022, Hikvision (China) launched its new TandemVu PTZ camera range, integrating PTZ and bullet camera capabilities into a single unit. TandemVu PTZ cameras could monitor large areas and zoom in on specific security incidents while focusing simultaneously on both ‘viewpoints.’ These cameras would eliminate the need to deploy separate PTZ and bullet cameras in pairs.

In February 2022, Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Germany) announced the launch of its new MIC IP fusion 9000i 9-mm cameras providing maximum situational awareness for perimeter detection applications. Its wider thermal field of view minimized prepositions to quickly deliver 360° coverage.

How will technological developments in camera hardware change the market landscape in the future?

Mobile surveillance camera developments such as improved video quality in low-light performance, built-in microphone to stream and record audio during video recording, integrated motion sensors for object tracking, and hardware cybersecurity encryption, support for both WiFi and cellular networks (in wireless cameras) are some of the major factors that enhance the capabilities of mobile video cameras.

